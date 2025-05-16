Magic are one Celtics loss away from identifying perfect offseason target

As the Orlando Magic search for ways to address the void at point guard, few options are becoming more appealing than a player they likely never expected to have a shot at acquiring: Jrue Holiday. Holiday and the Boson Celtics are fighting to save their season, but one loss is all it would take to send them home.

Once Boston's season ends, however that manifests, the growing expectation is that they will make roster changes—meaning Holiday could potentially become available to the Magic.

Shams Charania of ESPN made waves when he reported on The Pat McAfee Show that those around the NBA expect Boston to make "some level of change" during the offseason. It was an admittedly vague declaration, but the fact remains that the Celtics will likely be shedding salaries.

If creating financial flexibility becomes a priority, then Holiday is perhaps the most likely candidate to be moved based on his lucrative contract and remaining value.

Holiday has three seasons and $104.4 million remaining on his contract, including a $37.2 million player option for the 2027-28 campaign. That's an admittedly scary figure for a player who's arguably on the decline, but there's something to be said about a player's value to each individual team rather than the blanket statement that's often made based on their salary.

For Orlando, Holiday would represent the championship experience and veteran leadership that could get the young core over the hump.

Jrue Holiday represents opportunity for Magic to make the leap

In terms of his individual production, it's fair to argue that Holiday, 34, is no longer worth the money he's owed. That's an admittedly challenging piece of this puzzle, as the Magic have too promising a future to squander multiple seasons by overpaying supporting players.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have the potential to be a dominant duo, however, and the critical next step in their development will be learning how to win in the playoffs.

Holiday is the perfect mentor in that regard. He's a two-time NBA champion who has played crucial roles on teams that had clearly defined No. 1 and No. 2 scoring options: The Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, and Boston with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

That experience may be the most important of all for Orlando to factor in, as Holiday should know exactly how to complement Banchero and Wagner based on past experience.

Furthermore, Holiday can provide aid in Orlando's single biggest area of weakness: Reliable play at the point guard position. That would be resolved with this potential move, as Holiday is a proven commodity as far as running or at least positively contributing to a championship-caliber offense is concerned.

As the Magic continue to develop Anthony Black as the potential facilitator of the future, having a veteran like Holiday to set the tone for the offense would be an invaluable change of pace.

Compounded by the fact that Holiday is one of the best defensive players of his generation, and thus fits Orlando's ideology to perfection, this would be a risk worth taking. Even if he doesn't produce at an ideal level, his experience, leadership, and defensive acumen would offset any other concerns.

With draft capital, expiring contracts, and young players Boston may covet, Orlando has the resources to complete this trade and immediately build toward a brighter future.