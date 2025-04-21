Magic must change starting lineup to have any hope against Celtics

When the Orlando Magic signed Cory Joseph last summer, they likely did not imagine that he would be their starting point guard in the playoffs. The plan was to give Jalen Suggs a shot as the starting point guard, develop Anthony Black, and rely heavily on Cole Anthony off the bench. Joseph was supposed to be a veteran presence and backup plan at best. Then, a season-ending injury to Jalen Suggs disrupted that plan.

Joseph helped the Magic towards the end of the season, providing a calm presence and someone who could set up the offense. So, the Magic elected to start him in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics. Joseph got the nod over Anthony Black and Cole Anthony, which was an understandable decision. Black is still incredibly young and has little to no playoff experience, and Anthony has had an up-and-down season, even though he was great in the Play-In Tournament.

Nevertheless, it may be time for the Magic to shake up their starting lineup. After all, Joseph’s first playoff game with the Magic was uninspiring, to say the least. This does not mean that Joseph cannot help the Magic at all in this series. The team simply needs more production from him or cannot continue to play him over 25 minutes.

The Magic need more production from their starting lineup

The Magic got little production from anyone other than Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in Game 1. They put up 36 and 23 points respectively. The next leading scorer was Jonathan Isaac with seven points. Wagner and Banchero also carried the brunt of the playmaking load again, combining for nine assists.

Four Magic players who stepped onto the court went scoreless: Cory Joseph, Gary Harris, Tristan da Silva, and Goga Bitadze. Da Silva and Bitadze both only played about one minute, but Harris and Joseph had their chances, especially the latter. Joseph played 26 minutes, attempted only one shot, did not make it, dished out two assists, and committed five fouls.

While it undoubtedly helps to have someone other than Banchero and Wagner who can bring up the ball and set up the offense, the Magic need more offensive production from their starters. Banchero and Wagner cannot outscore the Celtics by themselves. They desperately need some help.

Starting someone other than Joseph could be the key. The Magic essentially have two options besides Joseph: Anthony Black and Cole Anthony. Both options come with advantages and disadvantages. Black is a much better defender than either Joseph or Anthony and has shot the three well recently. However, he is also inexperienced. Anthony, meanwhile, is not a great defender, but he can generally put up a lot of points.

Considering the Magic’s reliance on defense and need for bench scoring, giving Black a shot to start may be the best option. The Magic need someone who can produce more than two assists and five fouls in the starting lineup but also need someone who can match Payton Pritchard’s scoring off the bench. Otherwise, this may be a short series.