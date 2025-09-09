Magic are likely done making moves thanks to something they can't control

The Orlando Magic made the NBA's splashiest non-Kevin Durant acquisition this summer when they added Desmond Bane. Then they shored up the backcourt by signing veteran Tyus Jones. In the draft, they added Jase Richardson and Noah Penda, two guys who might take a while to develop but look promising nonetheless. It's been active for Jeff Weltman and Anthony Parker... and now it might be over.

As it stands, the Magic are a little more than a million dollars below the first apron, the threshold in the league's new CBA that, if teams spend over, causes that team to incur penalties. Exceeding the first apron makes it tougher to sign players off waivers, gets rid of a team's Expanded Traded Player Exception and non-taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, and a few other scintillating salary cap things that would undoubtedly cause you to click away from this article. Nooo, don't go!

It's not nearly as harsh as the second apron which the Magic are still $13 million clear of, but there's no reason to get any closer to either apron in the next month and a half — and I assume the front office won't. The moves were made, the team is set, and now it's about time to go play basketball. There's no reason for more tinkering with a roster that has no clear holes heading into 2025-26. Wow, it's kind of crazy to say that, huh?

The Magic should stay under the apron heading into 2025-26

In the future — maybe even later this season — it might be worth going over that first apron. Say the trade deadline is approaching and the Magic are in the top three of the Eastern Conference, and a player on an expiring contract becomes available from a team scuttling along at the bottom of either conference. If they're one player away from contending, then aprons be damned.

And they legitimately might be! The front office deserves serious props for how it operated this summer. It made the big move fans have been murmuring about for years, picked up young prospects who don't need to provide instantly, and did it all while being financially responsible. Bane, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Jonathan Isaac are all under contract for many years, but you can't look at any of those deals and call them bad for the Magic payroll.

Things are pretty, pretty, pretty good in Magicland right now.