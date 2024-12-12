Magic could see massive breakthrough from this player amid bad injury luck

Losing Paolo Banchero hit the Orlando Magic hard, but it was still something the team could overcome. Franz Wagner wasted no time living up to his new, much-debated max contract and put the team on his back. As a result, the Magic quickly got their feet back under them and got back into the win column even without Banchero.

Then, the bad injury luck hit the Magic again, and Wagner went down with the same injury as Banchero. While the Magic survived the first game without their stars and stayed in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the next few games will be challenging.

On the bright side, Orlando might see a significant leap from Jalen Suggs. Suggs already looked much improved last season, adding a 3-point shot to his game and making an All-Defensive Team.

Increased role offers great opportunity for Jalen Suggs

Without both Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs is the player the Magic have turned to to lead them. When the Magic opted to not add an impactful, traditional point guard this summer, their plans for Suggs became obvious. He would get his shot to develop at the point guard spot, allowing the Magic to build a daunting defensive backcourt with him and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and still run the offense through their two forwards.

Things look quite different now. Suggs does not only have to grow as a playmaker while wreaking havoc defensively but also carry the brunt of the scoring load. He did just that, scoring 26 and 32 points in the last two games and making big plays late.

It seems that a further breakout is on the horizon for Suggs. This may be his fourth NBA season already, but Suggs is still only 23 years old, and his first two seasons in the NBA were plagued by injuries. The 2023-24 season was the first time in his career he played more than 53 games, and while he started all 75 games he played, he was not the focus of the team’s offense. Throughout his time with the Orlando Magic, Suggs never had to carry as much responsibility as he does now.

Suggs played a role next to Banchero and Wagner. While they are both out, he will have to do so much more. It will be a challenge—Wagner and Banchero draw so much defensive attention and know how to make the right play that they make the game easier for everyone else on the court—but it will also be an opportunity. At least for a few games, Suggs will get to see how well he can respond when thrust into a bigger role without warning.

Suggs already established himself as one of the top young perimeter defenders in the league and flashed his potential as a high-level 3-and-D guard. Being the team’s best player on both ends of the floor for a while is a chance for Suggs to experiment with his new skill set and prove that he can be so much more.

The Inside the NBA Crew even boldly declared that Jalen Suggs would be an All-Star soon—a statement not many people outside of Orlando would have even thought to make not too long ago. Even among Orlando fans, Wagner and Banchero were largely expected to be the Magic’s sole two All-Star candidates for at least a few seasons.

While Suggs’ play alone may not be enough to get the Magic every win without their two stars, the experience he will gain will be a valuable asset for the Magic going forward. The Magic want to go to the playoffs and grow into a legitimate contender sooner rather than later. If Jalen Suggs can take his game to the next level, it will be key to the team’s overall growth.

Another player to put on breakout watch for the Magic is Anthony Black. Black is still the youngest player on the Magic’s roster but is getting a massive opportunity as the team’s backup point guard. Without the team’s two best playmakers, he will be even more important.