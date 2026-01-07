Magic’s bench explosion says the quiet part out loud about Paolo Banchero

The ongoing discussions about Paolo Banchero and his efficiency problems were only fueled after the Orlando Magic's loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Banchero finished the contest with just 14 points, marking the fourth time in the last eight games he's failed to score at least 15, while getting up 10 or more shot attempts in all but one of those games.

Contrast this with the stellar performance from Orlando's bench, and it makes sense why the noise only continues to grow louder. The Magic had four guys come off the bench and reach double figures in scoring against Washington, while only three starters scored 10 or more. Looking at plus-minus, all five starters were deeply negative (none better than -12), while Jonathan Isaac (+12), Tyus Jones (+11), Jett Howard (+23) and Jase Richardson (+17) all provided a boost off the bench.

This was a Wizards team that's been playing better as of late, but still has a clear talent deficiency compared to Orlando's roster. And unfortunately, it was a night where Banchero didn't look like the most impactful player on the floor.

He's improved his level of play from an overall perspective since returning from injury, but Magic fans still need to see less of this type of performance. When this team has night where it looks more energetic and effective with bench-heavy lineups, it naturally raises questions about how the offense functions when Paolo is the focal point.

Paolo Banchero's game has to become more consistently efficient

Banchero’s usage remains high, but the returns on offense have been somewhat inconsistent. There have been possessions that slow down into isolations that allow defenses to load up early. When the shots aren't falling, the impact has to show up elsewhere, and that hasn't always been the case. Meanwhile, bench units are often creating advantages without forcing the issue.

Let's not jump the gun here. This doesn't mean Orlando should be rethinking Banchero as a franchise piece, but it does mean the coaching staff may need to rethink how he's being used. Franz Wagner has thrived when the offense flows through movement and quick decisions, and backup ball-handlers have stabilized second units by keeping everyone involved. Those principles don't have to disappear when Paolo is on the floor.

The Magic are still a young team learning what winning basketball requires on a nightly basis. Growth is rarely linear, but the contrast between the starters and the bench against Washington was stark enough to demand some reflection.

If Orlando wants to take the next step, Banchero’s evolution has to include efficiency and adaptability. We know that his talent is undeniable, the question now becomes whether his game can elevate the group every single night, regardless of opponent.