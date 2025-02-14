Kings will soon make Markelle Fultz realization Magic are already well aware of 

Markelle Fultz was one of the few players the Magic decided not to re-sign last summer. Struggling with an injury, Fultz had a down year, and the Magic needed to make space in the rotation for Anthony Black.

After not getting a new contract with the Magic, Fultz also did not sign with any other team, as he was still rehabbing an injury. Now, the former number-one pick is a member of the Sacramento Kings. The Kings traded their starting point guard, De’Aaron Fox, to the San Antonio Spurs before the trade deadline and needed another playmaker on the roster.

Fultz is a solid fit for that role. In 2022-23, his only healthy season with the Magic, Fultz averaged 5.7 assists per game. The Kings could certainly use that kind of production off the bench but will soon realize some things about Markelle Fultz that the Magic are already well aware of.

Markelle Fultz has his limitations, especially if he’s not completely healthy

Fultz is a talented player, there is no denying that. He was a top draft pick for a reason and showed some of that talent with the Magic. The main issue is that he has never been healthy long enough to realize his full potential. Over seven NBA seasons, Fultz has only played 234 games and only played at least 60 games twice.

The first realization the Kings will soon make is that Fultz’s impact on the team can vary drastically depending on how healthy he is. When healthy, Fultz is a great playmaker who can set up his teammates, gets to the rim, and tries hard on defense. When he is not fully healthy, he often struggles defensively and is usually not available enough to have a consistent positive impact on the team.

Another realization the Kings will soon make is that Fultz has some offensive limitations that are difficult to ignore in certain situations. Fultz is not a good 3-point shooter, averaging only 27.4 percent for his career. That hurt him with the Magic and likely factored into their decision not to re-sign him. The Magic struggled incredibly from three and had to get some more shooting on the perimeter.

Sacramento is in a similar position. They currently rank 26th in 3-point percentage and have few reliable volume shooters. Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, and Keegan Murray currently average the most threes on the roster, and none of them is converting more than 32.5 percent of their shots.

The Kings may find themselves realizing—much like the Magic did last season—that playing a guard without a 3-point shot on a team that already struggles to space the floor is difficult. Nevertheless, Fultz is a low-risk-high-reward signing for the Kings and could end up being a solid fit, especially since the Kings do not need him to be a key player. He certainly deserves a chance to play and prove his worth.