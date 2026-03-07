Jonathan Isaac’s momentum stalls with new frustrating roadblock

MINNEAPOLIS -- It looked like Jonathan Isaac.

Even in the Orlando Magic's loss to the Houston Rockets last week, Isaac was a terror in his 15:42. Even with missing both of his shots, he was a dominant defensive force, backtracking his way into a steal as Alperen Sengun tried to attack him off the dribble, swatting a pass away in transition to start a Magic fast break and, most emphatically, blocking a Kevin Durant dunk attempt.

This was classic Jonathan Isaac. And there have been more and more of these highlight-reel plays coming from him of late.

As the Magic established a more consistent role for him as a backup center and he found a sudden spark, Isaac looked like the defensive terror they still believe he can be.

And then, as always seems the case, a road block.

Isaac played in only four minutes in the win over the Washington Wizards, and the team ruled him out of both Thursday's win over the Dallas Mavericks and Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with left knee soreness.

"I don't think it could be at a worse time, unfortunately," Isaac told Orlando Magic Daily in the locker room before Saturday's game against the Timberwolves. "It's just the nature of it. You have pre-existing stuff you are trying to work through. Take it one day at a time. Pretty sure I will be ready really soon here. I just need a couple more days."

The story of Isaac's career has been a series of starts and stops. The latest might be relatively minor, but it clearly disrupts a good run from the veteran forward.

Isaac should be back soon. But there is always concern whenever anything pops up related to his left knee.

Lingering concerns

Jonathan Isaac said the soreness has been lingering for a little bit.

He said his knee tends to bother him when he plays for any extended period of time. Before this recent absence, he had played 15 of the previous 16 games. He has played 51 games this season, his third straight season playing 50-plus games after appearing in 71 games last season.

The injury is not his ACL, he assured. But he said it is indirectly related to concerns with his long-term injury. Isaac has struggled to play many consistent minutes and has settled in at a career-low 10.2 minutes per game this season.

That is part of the nature of the long-term injury that Isaac has dealt with.

Coach Jamahl Mosley said before Saturday's game that the injury was something lingering they will monitor. But they just want to be careful

"I really think if guys can play through these situations, they would," Mosley said before Saturday's game. "I think these are situations where guys really are trying to give it their all, and they just are not capable of doing it. You never want to put guys in harm's way, and that's what I think we have to make sure we are looking at and continue to monitor as the season continues to wind down."

That playing time is not all about his injury or his injury history. He has struggled offensively this year and has been a bit of a drain on that end.

Trying to recover

Jonathan Isaac's playing time has not been just about his injury this year.

He has struggled with his scoring this year, averaging a career-low 2.6 points per game and shooting just 18.4 percent from three. Isaac has had to become a center simply because his shooting is so unreliable.

But defense was always his calling card. And Isaac is still a major impactor on that end.

"Just being able to guard multiple decisions," Jamahl Mosley said after shootaround before the win over the Washington Wizards. "When we go to our switch package, he can switch 1 through 5. He sits down and does a great job protecting the rim. Just being able to protect the rim, protect guys from defensive lapses that he has. He does a great job of that for us."

For the season, the Magic have a team-best 106.0 defensive rating with Isaac on the floor. That is 7.3 points per 100 possessiosn better than the team's overall average of 113.3.

Since the All-Star Break, the Magic have a 106.4 defensive rating with Isaac on the floor. The whole group has played a lot better on that end. And Isaac is still making his mark.

The Magic are +4.9 points per 100 possessions with a 110.9 defensive rating when Jonathan Isaac is on the floor without Moe Wagner and Goga Bitadze. Isaac has found his place as a backup center a bit more.

"I've been feeling great," Isaac told Orlando Magic Daily in the locker room before Saturday's game. "I felt like I was really starting to find myself in what we're trying to do and where I can be successful and effective. It just sucks that this is the moment I decided not to feel so great in my knee. Hopefully, it will be seamless for me coming back and getting right back to where I was."

Isaac still has a role to play for the Magic and can still make a big impact.

The Magic will need to wait to get him back. Isaac hopes it will be soon. They need all hands on deck to climb the standings. But if players cannot go, they cannot go.

The Magic will be patient then and hope Isaac's injury is short-term. They have had to deal with so much already. But they are hopeful that this is short-term and they will not have to push any of the ir players more than they have to.