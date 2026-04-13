Jamahl Mosley’s costly rest decision may have denied Orlando Magic homecourt advantage

BOSTON -- In a season filled with major injuries to key players, Desmond Bane reaching 82 games played was something to celebrate.

The Orlando Magic's newly acquired guard had struggled with nagging injuries throughout his career that kept him to a career-high of 76 games in his second season in 2022, but mostly averaging 62.6 games per year throughout his career.

It was an accomplishment that Bane made it through all 82.

But the Magic also wanted to be careful. They have dealt with so many injuries this season. They wanted to be cautious and careful with one of their key players. They wanted him as fresh as possible.

That gamble in a game with huge stakes for the Orlando Magic even against an undermanned Boston Celtics team, did not pay off for them.

Bane played only 6:17 through the first three quarters as part of a plan to rest him. But the Magic trailed by 13 entering the fourth quarter. Orlando ultimately had to abandon its plans to try to win the game, putting Bane back in cold with 11:17 to play. He finished the game from there.

While the Magic closed what was once a 16-point lead to tie it late in the fourth quarter, a Luka Garza three with 31 seconds left broke the tie and delivered a shocking 113-108 Celtics win.

Orlando played a must-win game for the 7-seed and to host the Play-In Tournament game with one hand tied behind its back. It was a shocking omission from a game with such major stakes.

A decision that lies with embattled coach Jamahl Mosley and a massive miscalculation at such a critical juncture.

"I would have liked to get the win," Mosley said after Sunday's game on the decision. "That's what I do regret. At the end of the day, we talk the long and the big picture of keeping guys healthy. His body has taken a toll. Us to be able to be smart like we were in Chicago with having the lead and being able to control that lead. Today we weren't able to do that because they hit a ton of shots. We turned it over and gave a couple of extra opportunities, and that was a big portion of the ball game."

Bane confirmed the Magic spoke with him Saturday and planned to limit his minutes in the regular season finale, in hopes of saving his legs for the postseason. It was part of the plan for Bane to play the first six minutes and then essentially be done for the rest of the game.

He finished the game with eight points on 3-for-8 shooting. The Magic were +9 in his minutes. But he also missed two critical shots at the rim as the Magic were trying desperately to come back and salvage the game.

The Magic never really gave him a chance to impact the game.

A similar plan

The game was similar to Friday's win over the Chicago Bulls, where Desmond Bane played only 17 minutes and scored two points. The Orlando Magic have been trying to measure his minutes leading into the postseason.

Like Sunday's game, Orlando held the lead at halftime by a small amount and extended it out in the third quarter, making Bane's presence unnecessary.

That is not what the game Sunday called for. While the Magic led by nine at the half, things unraveled in the third quarter. The Celtics made nine three-pointers and scored 40 points in the quarter, seizing control of the game.

It quickly became an all-hands-on-deck game. Instead of putting the game away early, the Magic's lethargic play put them behind and they struggled to get out of their own way.

It certainly would not have hurt to have another shooter and attacker like Bane available for his full minutes. It is certainly a strange priority to not have a key player available in a game with real stakes and the result meant everything.

And it became even more confusing when, desperate to get back into the game, the Magic turned back to Bane and that he could give them something to get a chance to win the game.

"I kept my mind ready to go and my body ready to go, riding the bike, putting heat on my knees and stuff like that," Bane said in the locker room after Sunday's loss. "I don't think coach really wanted to [put me back in] to protect me and keep me healthy was his main goal. I appreciate him letting me go back in the game and give me a chance to try to help us win."

Maybe that decision will pay off with a fresher Bane stepping into the game in Philadelphia on Wednesday, ready to boost the team and take them back to the Playoffs. Maybe the long-term thinking will pay off in the end.

It certainly did not pay off Sunday.

Managing Minutes

Reaching 82 games was something meaningful.

The Orlando Magic have not had a player play in all 82 games since Bismack Biyombo in 2018 (Dwayne Bacon played all 72 games in the COVID-shortened 2021 season). No Magic player had played in and started all 82 games since Dwight Howard in 2010.

Bane was one of 18 players to play in all 82 games this season. It is a rare feat and something that was worth achieving, even if the Magic wanted to give Bane some time off.

"It's a big accomplishment," Bane said in the locker room after Sunday's loss. "It's something I set myself to before the season started. I'm super thankful to the medical staff. I appreciate all those guys for helping me reach this goal. It's big time."

The reality is the Magic are limping a bit into the postseason, even if they have every player back.

Franz Wagner's minutes are slowly ramping up, but he only just played 25 minutes for the first time since returning in Sunday's loss. Wagner is still playing in shortened 4-5 minute spurts rather than in prolonged stretches.

Anthony Black has slowly ramped up too, but has not yet played 20 minutes since his return from his abdominal strain.

As much as Bane likely did need to ease off the throttle heading into the postseason, it made the decision not to play Bane in the final game all the more confusing. Especially since the Magic were unable to create much distance or make shots through the first half.

It was a baffling decision for the Magic in a vital game. And another misstep by coach Jamahl Mosley in a season that has fallen well short.