Jalen Suggs trusts his future will be with the Orlando Magic
Last Monday, Jalen Suggs drove to the AdventHealth Training Center for the team's annual media day and the unofficial beginning of the NBA season.
Amidst a joyful season for the Orlando Magic last year, no one exemplified that breakthrough and that joy quite like Jalen Suggs. He was healthy for the first time, he established himself as one of the elite perimeter defenders in the NBA, and he established himself as the heart and soul of one of the best young teams in the league.
It seemed impossible to envision the Magic's future without Suggs, at least not how the team is currently constructed.
Yet, it was a summer of uncertainty. A contract extension might still be a home run and a sure thing—there are still two weeks to go before the Oct. 21 deadline. But there is still uncertainty as his role changes and he gains more responsibility. And the pressure increases on everyone to improve and perform.
For this first day of school for the Magic, Suggs turned on some Bob Marley on the speakers (a symbol of his relationship with trainer Arnie Kander who helped him refocus his mind and spirit before his breakthrough season last year) and opened up a booklet of Bible verses.
There he found Jeremiah 29:11, which reads: "'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"
That seemed like fate for Suggs. It was the exact message he needed to hear entering the season. Everything that was going to happen was going to happen. All he needed to worry about was doing his part and taking care of his work.
Suggs is as confident as anyone that he will be back in Orlando with a new contract. The rest is out of his mind.
"I thought it was so cool that God sent me that message this morning," Suggs said during Media Day. "I miss all that is going on. I miss the contract talk, I miss the start of a new season. This is where I am. I can place my full confidence that God will bring those things to me when I'm ready as He brought last season to me when I was ready."
That has been a consistent them for Suggs. It will be a theme for him once again.
Jalen Suggs has embraced every part of his journey
Jalen Suggs has had a bumpier road in the NBA than anyone anticipated. He reached a point though where he should feel confident in his future. He reached some peace and comfort with his game. He knows exactly who he is.
Last year was undoubtedly a breakthrough for Suggs.
He averaged a career-high 12.6 points per game while shooting 39.7 percent after failing to clear 33 percent in his first two seasons. More importantly, he appeared in 75 games after playing in only 101 games in his first two seasons. There were no two steps forward, one step back with him.
Suggs embraced every part of his role. He was on the All-Defensive second team He brought the buoyant energy that made him beloved his first two years but became more focused on giving the Magic an edge. No one feels as important to the culture as Suggs.
"Jalen is a big part of what we're doing," president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said at Media Day. "Everybody knows that. For the person that he is, the player that he is. I'm always hopeful that we can get something done. We have great relations with his representatives. I know Jalen wants to be a part of the Magic. He's an integral part of the chemistry and the team on and off the court. We have had communications with his reps. Beyond that, I won't speak on those negotiations."
It makes it seem that an eventual deal with Suggs is inevitable. Both the player and the team seem to want something to happen.
The next question for Suggs is not merely whether he can step up to the plate for a contending team. It is how much the Magic value him. How do you put a price on the things Suggs does? And how much are you going to bet on it?
Suggs' new contract seems inevitable, but details remain
Considering the Orlando Magic made a surprise deal to keep Wendell Carter with a three-year, $59 million extension, it seems the Magic are doing their work to keep everyone together. Or at least to control when they let them go.
The debate with Jalen Suggs may come down to cost—with many analysts expecting the final per year value to come at $28 million with Suggs perhaps hoping for something north of $30 million.
Nobody knows what the hang-up might be. The two sides have until Oct. 21 to come up with a deal (the day before the regular season begins). And even if they do not come to a deal, the Magic will still hold restricted free agency rights to match any offer Suggs might receive.
With Carter's contract off the table, Suggs is the last piece of business to get done before the season.
Certainly all eyes are on Suggs for more than this contract uncertainty.
With the Magic not addressing their point guard and playmaking questions this offseason, Suggs is expected to take on more playmaking and creation responsibility this year. That was something he struggled with in the Magic's first preseason game, committing five turnovers.
The Orlando Magic seemed tentative on offense as they were trying to figure out and piece their roles together. They did not have the fire and intensity that marked their run from the year before.
They were significantly better in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. They attacked quickly and moved the ball with precision and poise. Suggs did not have any turnovers. Even though he struggled with his shot, he looked far closer to what the team needs in the regular season.
Suggs has earned that pressure and earned the responsibility. He has been vital to the team. And Suggs knows his growth is essential to the team.
"I have to continue to elevate my game as I want more responsibility as I take the next step not only as a player and as a team," Suggs said during Media Day. "I know I have to do better. That was a big part for me this summer working on my cadence and my pace, cleaning up my handle and making sure that in wanting more responsibility I can accept it and put myself in positions that I'm doing it naturally. Handling the ball is natural and second nature because of the owrk that I've done all summer. That's been a big piece."
The Magic put a lot of faith in Suggs and his development. They know how important he is to the team's overall picture and defensive identity. Everyone has called him the "head of the snake" on defense. His breakthrough last year was his consistent offense and shooting.
Orlando put a lot more on his plate, installing him as the team's de facto point guard even if he is splitting those duties. There is a lot of learning left.
That faith though is the thing. They acknowledged how important Suggs was to the roster. They are invested in his development and seeing where he goes next.
"A year of growth, a year of great basketball and of winning here, that's what I'm leaning on," Suggs said at Media Day. "I know they're taking care of business. I have a great agent, who I love and who I trust. I know him and Jeff are doing work. I trust Jeff and this organization. I'm playing basketball. I'm ready to lead and I'm ready for Year 4."
The Magic obviously value Suggs. They obviously are invested in his growth and believe in his potential for this team.
The only thing left is to put pen to paper. And Suggs is keeping the faith in himself and trust in his future that he will be in Orlando for a long time.