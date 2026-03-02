Jalen Suggs must find his rhythm fast for Orlando Magic’s playoff push

Jalen Suggs is the emotional center of this team.

Coach Jamahl Mosley often characterizes him as the "head of the snake" on defense. The team gets a lot of its energy from him and a lot of their passion and emotion from him, too.

The numbers bear this out. Before his MCL contusion, the Magic were dominant in the minutes with Suggs on the floor. He was a dynamo, playing perfectly off the Magic's drivers as a spot-up option and causing havoc and chaos on defense.

Things can still tip the other way.

Suggs is an emotional player -- more than anyone talking about the joy of playing and how the team needs that joy and energy. He can get a little excitable and overzealous.

That has at times been on display in his first two games back from a back strain that cost him three games on the team's West Coast trip after the All-Star break. He had three critical turnovers during the Houston Rockets' 20-0 run that cost them the game Thursday. Suggs was an icy 4-for-13 from three in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Suggs is still clearly working his way back into rhythm as the Magic try to make this playoff push. And the Magic will clearly need him to find his rhythm quickly returning from this latest injury.

"I thought last game was a much better approach and much better mindset," Suggs said after practice Monday. "That's what my main focus was. I've been putting in the work. For me, it was my approach. Specifically, that first game back, it was really a wake-up call. I'm trying to get back into my rhythm, get back to work and focus on the things I can actually control. That's my mental, that's my joy and that's my intention every night."

As the season winds down and the playoff race tightens, results will mater more. And the Magic will need the special sauce that Suggs brings to the table. He elevates this team.

For the time being, though, the Magic are waiting on Suggs to get himself back into game shape after the back strain that cost him the last week. They will need him to climb the standings.

A season in search of rhythm

Jalen Suggs has had some genuinely good moments this season. But so much of it has been disrupted with injury -- both to him and around the team. It has put Suggs in some uncomfortable positions where he has struggled to find his rhythm.

Suggs is averaging 13.6 points per game this year and shooting 32.6 percent on 6.1 3-point attempts per game. He has not been the picture of efficiency. But he is making 41.4 percent on 3.2 catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. He has vastly improved as a shooter in spot-up situations.

He has improved as a passer too.

Taking on more of the point guard role, Suggs is averaging a career-high 5.3 assists per game. He has been a good facilitator and has kept the ball moving effectively.

But, as always seems to be the case with Suggs, injuries have disrupted his season.

He first suffered a strained hip during the Orlando Magic's NBA Cup semifinal loss to the New York Knicks in December. He returned and shortly suffered an MCL contusion when Jalen Smith landed on him going up for a layup against the Chicago Bulls.

Since returning from that injury, Suggs has struggled, averaging 11.1 points per game and shooting 31.8 percent from three on 6.5 attempts per game. He is taking only 1.1 of those attempts per game. He has 6.3 assists per game for a positive contribution.

His impact has lessened as his counting stats decreased.

The Magic have gone from a season-long average of +5.8 points per 100 possessions (112.6 offensive rating/106.8 defensive rating) with Suggs on the floor to -1.2 points per 100 possessions (106.9/108.1) since Suggs returned from the knee injury.

The first two games back from this most recent back injury have been rough. But the Magic have struggled to get Suggs in rhythm for a while.

"It's just going to take a bit of time to continue that process of getting himself back together," coach Jamahl Mosley said after practice Monday. "The minutes are going to be sporadic within the game just so we are not pushing it too long. But just finding that rhythm as we move forward."

It will take patience for the Magic to get Suggs up and running. But there is only so much time left this season. The playoff push is already underway.

Back in rhythm?

The Orlando Magic still know how vital Jalen Suggs will be in this Playoff chase as they try to catch the Philadelphia 76ers and avoid the Play-In Tournament.

They will need Suggs to be a big part of their defense and their energy to get over that hump. That makes the process of waiting for him to get back into rhythm all the more urgent.

Orlando will not make up that ground and will not get where they want to go without a strong showing from Suggs. He is still someone who can amplify everything about this team.

But he has struggled to find that rhythm consistently all season. The Magic are working to get him going.

"Jalen is one of those guys, he wants to help this team win no matter what it is," Wendell Carter said after practice Monday. "He just wants to win. That's his main thing. Him geting back into the lineup is not going to be tough. That's really for anybody on this team. All these guys just want to win from teh No. 1 guy to the No. 15 guy."

As the Magic closed practice on Monday, Suggs was drenched in sweat going through shooting and finishing drills. He is working to get himself back up and running.

This is the time of year that the best players step up. And Suggs feels he is one of those players.

This is the part of the year Suggs missed most last year and is eager to step up and play in for his team.

"This is the fun time of the year. I've been preparing for this year and looking forward to it," Suggs said after practice Monday. "Just not overthinking it and coming out and being in the moment and being fully intentional and prepared every night for my squad. That's the biggest thing coming down the stretch."

All Orlando can do is wait and hope that he finds that groove sooner than later. They will need it to complete this playoff push.