Injuries cannot erase Orlando Magic’s will to win

Neither the Orlando Magic nor the Philadelphia 76ers would be able to blame the other for being without major players Sunday. Both teams were so injury-depleted it would have been hard to recognize either team on the floor. Both teams were trying to scrape together enough players to function.

Someone was going to get a win Sunday night. As it so often does, it came down to who wanted more.

As cliche as that sounds—and both teams wanted it—there may be no other way to describe it. The game came down to who dug out that key loose ball, who shrugged off a mistake and made a play, and who made a shot at the right time.

Time and time again during the Magic's 104-99 victory over the 76ers, the Magic made those plays. This is not just about the Magic having their star in Paolo Banchero back. This is about a team with a will and a desire to win.

Orlando has seen this undermanned roster find its way and gut out victories plenty of times already this season. It should not be a surprise. But the Magic continue to show their heart and their fight. They will do whatever it takes to win.

And that means every single player on the roster.

"I really feel like if you look grit, toughness and determination in the dictionary, we're going to be there," Jonathan Isaac said after Sunday's win. "We just put it together. There were times in the game when we went down. Every time they made a shot, we didn't lose belief that we could win this game. And we went out and we did it."

Belief has been a powerful thing for the Orlando Magic this year. They have needed every ounce of belief considering the injuries they have suffered. They have come through almost every time.

This time it was clear to see how unrelenting the Magic were in chasing this win, making plays that the Sixers did not seem able to make.

It came together with a tip putback dunk from Jonathan Isaac to tie the game. It came from answering a Paul George three with a heady play to foul him out by Anthony Black. It came with the Magic forcing themselves to the foul line. It came with Isaac forcing a loose ball foul after a missed free throw, making two free throws to extend the Magic's lead to four.

It came with Anthony Black missing a 3-pointer as the shot clock sounded and Trevelin Queen digging out a rebound with 38.5 seconds left.

That set up the hero moment for their star. Paolo Banchero stepped into an elbow jumper for a three-point lead with 29.7 seconds to play.

And what iced the game, of course, was a five-second inbounds violation as the Magic's undermanned roster swarmed and switched the Sixers into submission. That is something the coaches will be proud of most.

It always comes down to their defense. And it again stepped up to close the game. the Magic may really have just wanted it more. They certainly made the plays to get there.

"That was probably one of the most impressive ones that we've had," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Sunday's win. "I just told them in the locker room, it's grit. It's all about the grit. We're just relentless. No matter what's happening in the game, continue to play, continue to fight. Each person stepped up in the right way."

Grit through adversity

The Orlando Magic continue to face tons of adversity, making these wins all the more impressive. This game cost the Magic two more key players.

Tristan da Silva left the game after about a minute with an illness—he said he was feeling better after the game, but clearly was uncomfortable enough to pull himself from the game. Goga Bitadze suffered a hip contusion late in the second quarter. An injured Magic team was down to eight healthy players.

But all eight players rallied to contribute.

Jonathan Isaac recorded his first double-double since Dec. 2019 with 20 points and 11 rebounds (both season highs). Anthony Black was aggressive with 17 points on a career-high 18 field goal attempts, it was Black's first time taking more than 15 field goal attempts in a game. Cole Anthony had 20 of his 27 points in the first half to spark the Magic's offense early.

Even lower-usage players like Trevelin Queen came up with three offensive rebounds, including a massive putback jam and a cutting dunk from a Jonathan Isaac pass in the fourth quarter. Those plays powered the Magic and gave them energy.

And, of course, Paolo Banchero turned in a methodical 20-point, eight-rebound, six-assist effort in his second game back from injury. He turned the ball over six times as he continued to get comfortable playing again, but his impact was clear. A +18 plus/minus showed the impact and gravity he had in the game.

Everyone contributed and that is what defines this Magic team.

"I think guys are just finding ways to contribute," Jamahl Mosley said after Sunday's win. "We say by committee and that means what it takes to help this team find a way to success. Whatever it means to help this team find a way to get a win. If it's offensive rebounding at the right time, if it's taking the big shot, making the big shot, getting a big shot when it counts."

There is something ingrained in this team when the games get tight and the team has to find a play to win. It is who they have become.

Even in their loss Friday to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Orlando Magic made several key plays that got them back into the game and gave them the chance to win.

Something about this team believes deeply.

Orlando made only 7 of 14 free throws and again seemed to leave points at the foul line through three quarters. But the Magic made 12 of 14 in the fourth quarter. They grabbed a critical rebound and drew a foul off one of those misses.

Philadelphia seemed to have an answer for every run with a big Paul George three or a big foul that stunted momentum. The Magic are truly are relentless and kept pushing to get back into the game.

Give this team a crack at it and they will give themsleves a chance and more likely than not win. They withstood all of that and rallied with the key plays at the right moment to secure the win.

"I think it's just a part of our identity," Isaac said after Sunday's win. "It's just who we are as individual players. And when you put that together, you've got a recipe for late wins and comeback wins. Obviously, we don't want to put ourselves in that position where we're down guys. We're kind of playing the hand that we've been dealt.

"To be down to just eight guys and P[aolo Banchero] is on a minutes restriction—to still be able to rely on [our defense] speaks to who we are as individual players. When you put that together in a cohesive unit where guys are like-minded, nobody cares about the shine, nobody cares about who's taking shots. It's just about winning the basketball, then you have nights like this."

That is what defines this Magic team.

At the season's midpoint, Orlando has established its identity. Gutting out a win like this should not be surprising anymore. This is what they do every time the chips are down.