Incredible Anthony Black sequence perfectly encapsulates Magic's ideal vision

The 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament has officially begun, with the No. 7 Orlando Magic hosting the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks. It's a clash between two teams that have overcome injuries and various forms of adversity to flirt with a postseason appearance.

Early in the game between two of the Eastern Conference's upset hopefuls, the Magic received a glimpse of a future they hope becomes reality sooner than later.

Orlando fell to 29-35 on Mar. 6 and appeared to have run out of hope for a season worth remembering. It went 12-6 the rest of the way, however, due in no small part to a renewed emphasis on smothering defense and the emergence of key up-and-coming players.

Anthony Black, one of the most promising players on Orlando's roster, revealed why he's one of the most important pieces of that puzzle in both the present and future with a stellar string of plays on both ends of the floor during the Play-In game against the Hawks.

Anthony Black block + pull-up triple pic.twitter.com/Hg6HIfZMwe — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) April 15, 2025

Barely a minute later, Black showed how he can get the job done in the paint, as well.

Anthony Black great cut + alley-oop layup, Paolo Banchero assists pic.twitter.com/X4q1GBn6QT — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) April 16, 2025

That electric display epitomizes what the Magic hope to become: A two-way force of nature that can rely on Black for these exact type of plays.

Anthony Black shows dynamic potential on both ends of the floor

Black, 21, is a 6'7" playmaker whom the Magic selected at No. 6 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. His first two seasons have been the proverbial mixed bag, as he's made progress as a scorer, playmaker, and defender, but regressed as a shooter.

The positive signs have been nothing short of compelling, however, as the former Arkansas Razorbacks standout has delivered flashes of two-way brilliance.

Black finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 9.4 points, 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 0.8 three-point field goals made in 24.2 minutes per game. He increased his production from 2023-24 to 2024-25 in points, assists, rebounds, blocks, steals, and three-point field goals made per 36 minutes.

The specifics are equally as impressive as the progress, as Black averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 0.9 blocks, and 1.2 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes.

Black's continued development could be the key to unlocking the potential of a team that already has two rising stars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. He looks the part of a player who can offer support in every phase of the game.

Black admittedly needs to improve his outside shot after converting just 31.8 percent of his attempts from distance in 2024-25, but it's worth noting that he shot 39.4 percent in 2023-24.

If this explosive series of plays during the Play-In Tournament is a sign of things to come, then Black could realize his potential sooner than later. In that scenario, the Magic could enter the ranks of the Eastern Conference contenders before the need to pay Banchero max-level money arises.

It's an ambitious goal, but Black is displaying the potential to be the missing piece who enables Orlando to formally make the leap.