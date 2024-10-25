How to watch Magic games in 2024-25 with and without cable: Full streaming guide
By Elaine Blum
The NBA season has officially begun, and the Magic already got their first big win. Orlando is a young team on the rise and one of the more exciting squads to watch this season. Paolo Banchero is a superstar in the making, Franz Wagner is working on his first All-Star appearance, and Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac have already established themselves as unique defensive talents.
There is plenty to watch and be excited about during the Magic’s playoff chase.
Fortunately, there are plenty of viewing options available for old and new Magic fans all over the place.
How to watch Magic games with cable
Local broadcasts
The local broadcaster for Orlando Magic games in the 2024-25 season is FanDuel Sports Network Florida (previously Bally Sports Florida).
National broadcast
The Orlando Magic are set to appear on national TV five times this season—eight if you include the games on NBA TV. While this is not nearly as many national TV appearances as other teams, it is a step up from last season and a sign that the league is starting to recognize the Magic’s potential.
Magic national TV schedule
Date
Opponent
Channel
November 1
Cleveland Cavaliers
ESPN
December 3
New York Knicks
TNT
December 19
Oklahoma City Thunder
TNT
January 9
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA TV
January 17
Boston Celtics
ESPN
February 3
Golden State Warriors
NBA TV
February 25
Cleveland Cavaliers
TNT
March 27
Dallas Mavericks
NBA TV
How to watch Magic games without cable
FanDuel Sports Network app
Magic fans can subscribe to the FanDuel Sports Network and watch games live on the app. Click here for more information.
FuboTV
FuboTV is one option to watch FanDuel Sports Network, nationally televised games not on TNT, and most NBA League Pass games. Be aware of possible regional blackouts, though.
Hulu + Live TV
While Hulu does not offer access to FanDuel Sports Network, it allows you to watch ABC, ESPN, and TNT. This may be a better option for fans hoping to catch several teams and not just the Magic, considering that Orlando only has a few appearances on those channels.
YouTube TV
Much like Hulu, YouTube TV does not offer FanDuel Sports Network but provides access to ESPN, ABC, and TNT. It is a great way to watch nationally televised games but not to access the local broadcasts.
NBA League Pass
Subscribing to the NBA League Pass grants fans access to live games, replays, game highlights, and box scores. Blackout restrictions apply, however.
League Pass also has an option for college and university students to purchase a cheaper version. All you need to do is verify your enrolment status with your student email.
Orlando Magic season outlook
The Magic have made their goals for this season clear: they want to return to the playoffs and have homecourt advantage this time around. Orlando is chasing Boston, New York, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia on the way to a top seed in the Eastern Conference. Talent-wise and when it comes to star power, those teams are ahead of the Magic, but Orlando can still sneak past some of them.
The 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks already started the season off with injuries to key players. So, the Magic have a real chance to accomplish their goals. Securing homecourt advantage is not the only measure for the Magic’s success, though. The team also wants to see improvements from several players.