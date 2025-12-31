Grizzlies are learning what Magic fans already knew about Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Over the summer, the Orlando Magic made a wise move and traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Memphis. Now, the Grizzlies are coming to fully understand that he's just not the same type of championship-level role player he was a few seasons ago, something Magic fans already knew.

A few nights ago, Caldwell-Pope went down with hamstring soreness and missed the Grizzlies' last game against Philadelphia. Injuries are now beginning to crop up in what had already been a disappointing campaign for him in Memphis.

This follows along with the trend fans saw beginning last season in Orlando. Caldwell-Pope provided tremendous value during his days with the Lakers and Nuggets due to being a plus defender and shooter, both of which being areas he's now struggling in. Magic fans were certainly disappointed in the KCP experience in 2024-25, and now Grizzlies fans are sadly on the same train.

Parting ways with Caldwell-Pope made too much sense for Orlando. They're in a place where on-court impact simply has to be prioritized over locker room leadership alone. KCP simply did not align with their trajectory anymore, especially once his defense slipped and his shooting consistency wavered.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is continuing his trajectory in Memphis

Last season made that clear. Orlando often needed spacing and reliability from the wing spots, and Caldwell-Pope rarely provided either on a night-to-night basis. His defensive impact declined, opposing guards were less bothered by his presence, and his offensive contributions became quieter. For a team trying to take a real step forward in the Eastern Conference, those limitations mattered more than his strong resume.

The Magic clearly wanted to make their offense more functional while still retaining their strong defensive identity. Guys who could lock up on defense but were hurting the team offensively simply could no longer be prioritized, and that's a lot of what went into letting KCP go in the offseason. His pedigree and past experience didn't mean enough to continue holding on to him.

Memphis is now running into the same reality Orlando faced. A player who once thrived as a low-maintenance contributor on elite teams is being asked to give more than he reasonably can at this stage. When efficiency drops and viability in a playoff-style setting becomes a question, the equation can change quickly.

Magic fans saw this coming because they lived it. The front office recognized it early enough to pivot, and that decision looks wiser by the week. For Memphis, the turnaround they were hoping to see has yet to come.