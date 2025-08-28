Goga Bitadze comes up big in historic Georgia win

Goga Bitadze was frustrated in not getting a foul call.

During an uneven first three quarters, Georgia still had the lead, and Bitadze's interior presence was still felt. But with such a monumental upset against Spain on the horizon, Georgia did not want any slips. They could not leave the door open.

So when Bitadze picked up an unsportsmanlike technical foul that gave two free throws to Spain, it could have been a moment that took the air out of the balloon that had been building the entire game.

It was yet another sign of the inconsistency in Bitadze's game. How his overeagerness and emotions could take him out of the game and his team just enough off-kilter.

But then things came together. This was a calming moment. A moment of clarity -- the technical foul was Bitadze's fourth foul, one away from fouling out. And it led to a stellar finish.

Bitadze scored eight of his 15 points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, helping Georgia hold off Spain for a landmark 83-69 victory.

Bitadze started his run by draining a corner three off an inbound pass, the defense shading off him and not expecting the big man to shoot.

Bitadze then did what he always does, hovering between a defense trying to deal with a ball-handler while inching closer to the rim. Guard Kamar Baldwin lobbed the ball to Bitadze for a thunderous jam.

He completed his run by getting a kickout pass in the corner for another three. This last play brought the emotions back out as he gave the signature Sam Cassell celebration for hitting such a huge shot.

Bitadze is not ever going to be anyone but himself. Channeling that emotion into production and consistency remains the biggest trick. Bitadze will rack up stats. And when they come in bunches, they can be truly transformational.

Bitadze has always filled a box score

When Goga Bitadze can get on the floor and build some rhythm, he has always been capable of racking up stats. The kind of statistical production that leads to a game like he had Thursday, with 15 points and five rebounds on 6-for-11 shooting, is fairly regular.

Last year when Goga Bitadze stepped into the lineup for the injured Wendell Carter early in the season, he was a steady interior presence on both ends.

In 32 starts from November to January (before his concussion), he averaged 10.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. He helped anchor one of the best defensive units in the league.

Tallying stats and even having big games -- he had seven games with 15 or more points last year and 24 with 10 or more points -- were not that surprising.

Bitadze is a popular name because he can fill the box score. He makes the highlight-reel blocks and stats that get the attention of fantasy owners.

Not that production is not important.

And Bitadze has genuinely looked to improve his game. That he hit two corner threes at a critical juncture in the game is a sign of how he continues to expand his game and how he can add to an already strong talent base.

Bitadze is still seeking consistency

Goga Bitadze is clearly important to Georgia. After years playing behind Giorgi Shermadini, Goga Bitadze got the start in Thursday's game. He is a big piece of Georgia, and their hopes of advancing out of group play -- the win over Spain is a big step in that direction.

Bitadze can find pockets to score and be a presence. It has always been about consistency.

That is why the moment he composed himself after picking up the technical foul was so vital for him and for Georgia. It was a sign that he is starting to learn how to bring himself from the brink and build that consistency.

Bitadze has something of an uphill climb on the Orlando Magic's loaded center rotation. Bitadze is good enough to be in an NBA rotation. But consistency is still the issue.

Where Wendell Carter may sometimes struggle to fill a box score, he is never in the wrong spot defensively or overplaying his hand. He can switch onto the perimeter and hold his own.

Moe Wagner too can fill up a box score with his scoring. But he also has a great understanding of his limitations and the team's scheme, allowing him to make an impact on defense still despite any flaws he might have.

Bitadze is the other end of the spectrum. Someone who can score and put himself in position for all the counting stats, but will often take himself out of plays or get over eager and too physical.

That is the part he needs to refine. It is those details that keep Bitadze from breaking through in the rotation more consistently.

Recomposing himself after a mistake was critical for Bitadze and his growth. Delivering big plays at a critical moment of the game to shut the door on a huge win was a huge step for Bitadze.

That is what he will be continuing to work on for Georgia throughout this tournament. He made a big statement on that front with the way he closed the game and how Georgia pulled away for the victory.

It was a heck of a way to begin this tournament for him and for Georgia, putting them in a good spot to advance in the tournament.