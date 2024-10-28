Gary Harris’ consistency will be key to the success of the Magic’s bench
By Omar Cabrera
To start the season, Gary Harris has averaged 8 points on 57.1 percent from three and the field overall. It's only been three games, but this previews what the bench unit can produce for Orlando. No one expects Harris to shoot this percentage the entire season, but he can shoot in the high 30s to low 40s. The gravity he has on the perimeter will open up opportunities for his teammates.
His spacing can be attributed to the growth the team has shown offensively. Anthony Black is currently averaging 10 points and 4 assists per game. Black has also shot 52.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from three. Black has been able to get into the paint and create shots for his teammates as well as for himself. It is clear that he has taken a leap.
Moritz Wagner has had possessions where he's been able to get touches in an open paint or be effective in pick-and-rolls, and Jonathan Isaac has had open shots from beyond the arc. Cole Anthony has struggled early, shooting 12.5 percent from 3 and 40 percent overall, but has had open looks.
Gary Harris will be a key player for the Magic off the bench
There are other reasons the offense will get open looks, but defenses can't give up open shots to Harris. Harris has already kept the Magic in a game based on his shooting in the first game of the year against Miami. Harris had 18 points on 6-9 shooting.
On the other side of the ball, Harris has shown he is still a strong defender. Harris's willingness and ability to defend at a high level have been important to the bench unit. Alongside Jonathan Isaac and Anthony Black, the Magic have three good defenders on the perimeter.
Harris is a defender who's not known for being the most aggressive defender in the sense of taking risks. Rather, he is a high-IQ defender who knows when to get into the passing lane and when to reach and attempt to go for steals. He is disciplined and a smart team defender.
The Magic's bench unit has the potential to be one of the best benches in the NBA on both sides of the ball. On the offensive end, Harris’ shooting ability and gravity will allow for the offense to flow and create opportunities for his teammates to create plays. On the defensive end, Harris is a high-IQ defender and is surrounded by other strong defenders who will be a part of a top defensive team in the league. For Orlando's bench unit to flourish, Harris will have to continue to be one of the better consistent shooters in the league.