Franz Wagner’s return reveals what the Orlando Magic are really chasing

Everyone was counting the time down as Franz Wagner missed game after game recovering from a high ankle sprain.

He was clearly on the court, but the Orlando Magic kept his progress behind closed doors. Everything was slow and cautious after two false starts returning from the injury. The Magic were focused on his long-term health.

And as time wound down in the season, everyone wondered if he would actually play the rest of the season. The will-he, won't-he hung over the team. It was the defining story this season.

With 10 days remaining, Wagner made his debut last week against the Atlanta Hawks. There were precious few games for him to play -- just seven remaining when he returned, of which he will most likely play six. Whatever condition Wagner was in, the Magic would take it.

More importantly, Wagner was determined to play. So long as there was something to fight and play for, he wanted in. That is what drives him.

And the Magic have a lot still to play for.

"One, obviously, we have a chance at the postseason, I think that's important," Wagner said after shootaround Wednesday. "And I just love to play basketball. I'm never going to sit out a game on purpose just knowing I could play. I think looking back on the season, that wouldn't sit well with me."

That describes Wagner's mindset to a tee. He is a determined and focused player. He has played through severe ankle sprains before. It was perhaps his high threshold for pain that led him to come back too quickly -- in addition his desire to play in his homecoming.

Wagner was focused on getting his chance to play again.

Wagner back on the court

Franz Wagner has taken advantage of the opportunity.

He is averaging 13.7 points per game and shooting 48.6 percent from the floor. His minute load is still climbing steadily, clearing 20 minutes for the first time in the win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

The Orlando Magic won his minutes too, going -12 in the 29-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks, +18 in the win over the Dallas Mavericks and +10 in the win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Orlando has a team-best +13.8 net rating with a 100.0 defensive rating with Wagner on the court since his return. The Magic have played noticeably quicker. It has been refreshing to see him on the court.

And he has made a clear impact on this three-game win streak.

Wagner had a big seven-point scoring burst to end the third quarter to extend an 11-point lead. He also hit a big step-back shot in the fourth quarter to give the Magic breathing room against the Pelicans.

He was dropped right into the mix from the beginning and expected to run. Wagner has taken it all in stride, even with how limited his minutes can be. He is trying to do the most he can.

"I think that is an interesting dynamic," Wagner said after shootaround Wednesday. "At this point, I just have to be disciplined with it. I don't do anyone a favor pushing too soon. I want to be out there every second. I think the most important thing is the long-term health and playing in the postseason."

Wagner said he is feeling pretty good and his leg is responding well. He is just now working to get his rhythm and conditioning back.

Orlando needs him up and running heading into the postseason and if they want any chance to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

All together again

The Orlando Magic are happy to have their potential All-Star back on the court in whatever capacity he can be.

For the first time since Dec. 7, the Magic will have their full complement of players back. Jonathan Isaac is the only regular rotation player who will not be available for this game.

It finally feels like the Magic are getting some semblance of normalcy as they end the season. They need it for whatever minutes they can get it, considering how tight their postseason chase is at the moment.

"It's big for us, it's very big for us," coach Jamahl Mosley said after shootaround Wednesday. "Having these guys continue to bump up their minutes, but also be back in the fold. Different lineups and different lines of chemistry that we're going to have to have. It's great that we see it, but we've got to continue to talk about it and get on the floor as much as we can to see it."

The Orlando Magic enter Wednesday's game just a game behind the Toronto Raptors for sixth. If the Magic go undefeated, the Raptors would need to go 1-2 to give the Magic the advantage. They are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for seventh and a game ahead of the Charlotte Hornets in eighth.

The Magic need to win all of their remaining games to give themselves the best chance of climbing the standings.

Orlando still has a lot to play for. Getting a fully healthy roster is a big deal for this team.

"It's always great when almost everyone is healthy," Wagner said after shootaround on Wednesday. "I think that does give the team a big boost mentally. We don't have a lot of time left. I think we have to use every game to get better and hopefully set us up really well."

That still leaves a lot for this team to adjust to. They have a lot of players still trying to get up to speed.

But they would much rather have them all out there. It gives them their best chance.

Wagner is still getting himself up to speed. He is still not all the way back. But this week has helped him take some big steps forward.

"You try to get a couple more minutes where you can buy it here and there," Mosley said after shootaround on Wednesday. "He watches film as much as he does. He studies the game. He communicates the things that he sees, we communicate with him the thing we see. He's just trying to find his way slowly within the group and not try to jump out and do more than he needs to. We know what we need him to do to be his aggressive self."