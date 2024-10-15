Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero preparing their own way for big season
Franz Wagner described his leadership as the quiet, silent type. He will lead by example with his work ethic and speak up when the timing feels right.
It is an uncomfortable position for him. He is still relatively young in the league. But his team is asking a lot of him and Paolo Banchero. They are the two best players on the team. All eyes are on him whether he wants them to be or not.
But after last year's breakthrough season for the Orlando Magic and with the big ambitions they have this year, the Magic know they will need more from their top two players. And their top two players know they must step up and be bigger leaders this season.
All the while they focus on their own games and improving to help take the team to the next level. It is a team sport, but both Banchero and Wagner understand their development is the biggest key to the team's ultimate success.
As the preseason has continued—with more intensity happening behind the scenes in practice than necessarily in the two preseason games—they have both had to attack things a bit differently.
Banchero has put up gaudier numbers through the first two preseason games. Wagner has been a bit quieter, struggling a bit more with his shot. But both are doing exactly what they need to do to be ready for the season.
"What I think [Franz] and Paolo are doing has been great," coach Jamahl Mosley said after practice Monday. "They are letting things just come to them. They are allowing to see the game in a different light. Knowing how they are going to see different coverages and different scenarios in the game. They are allowing this thing to slow down for them so they can recognize what to communicate and how they need to play throughout the year."
Both Banchero and Wagner expect to get a lot of attention this season. They are both essential players in the team's development and their major ambitions. The team will run a lot of offense through them and they should lead the team in touches. And their leadership and how they guide the team through the season will determine their ultimate ceiling.
Banchero and Wagner put together different preseasons so far
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have had starkly different preseasons—at least the games that we can publicly see.
Banchero scored 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, dominating the interior and aggressively attacking the basket, in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. He followed that up with a still aggressive but much more quiet 6-point, 6-rebound, 7-assist effort against the San Antonio Spurs.
They were two very different games for Banchero but they were two sides of the same coin as Banchero warms himself into being ready for the regular season.
"Great players kind of do whatever the game calls them to do," Banchero said after practice Saturday. "Being able to make plays, use the attention I get to my advantage to find others. That just changes game in and game out. Different teams play different ways and have different matchups for you, you've got to be able to do whatever the game calls for you."
Wagner has not had nearly the statistical success Banchero has had through two preseason games. But there is no concern from anyone about Wagner's ability to be ready.
Against New Orleans last week, Wagner scored eight points on 2-for-8 shooting. He then followed it up with eight points on 3-for-9 shooting against San Antonio. He missed both of his 3-point attempts in both games.
Wagner still worked his way into the paint and got to his spots, he just lacked the finishing touch.
"Every year is a little different, especially with different summer schedules," Wagner said after practice Monday. "I think preseason is good for me to try to get into basketball shape. My main focus coming in was just to be healthy and be ready for training camp. As we ramp up, it's good for me."
Every player, especially veteran players, knows what they need to do to be ready for the regular season. And so nobody is losing sleep over preseason stats. Even Wagner has shown he can still get to his spots and get the same quality of shots.
For the Magic, what they are doing in practice is likely far more important than what they do in the preseason games. Wagner has not imposed himself on the games the public is seeing, at least not yet.
Banchero and Wagner step up as leaders
But both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner clearly have a sense of the responsibility they have for this team. And that too is present in the preseason.
They are trying to work through some things themselves and begin to see how defenses might defend them. Both Banchero and Wagner said they are working within the open-ended offense the Magic run to test things out and make sure other players know where to be.
In other words, neither player is forcing things offensively or trying to do too much. This is one way they have taken ownership of the offense. They know their team needs something else at this point and their work to be ready for the season does not require them doing too much.
"It's been because of their communication to one another," Mosley said of Banchero and Wagner's leadership after practice Monday. "The things they have asked, the things they've wanted to see from this group and from the coaches. It is exactly what they are providing, allowing them the platform to take ownership into our offense and into our defense and how we're going to move into our goals this season."
Mosley praised Banchero's communication, telling teammates and coaches what he sees and telling players how to space the floor so he can distribute to them or attack the driving lanes if they do not come off and help.
Communication has been a big part of the team's camp as everyone tries to get on the same page and advance the team offensively in the Magic's free-flowing offense.
For that part, Wagner said he feels the team is ahead of where it was last year offensively. The team has big ambitions and know it starts with this work in camp, even if they are not showig their full hand in the preseason.
That success depends on Banchero and Wagner stepping into bigger leadership roles and letting teammates know what support they need and how they can make the most of each other. That can be uncomfortable for players so young.
Wagner said it has been an adjustment, but one he is growing into.
"I think I had [a leadership role] last year already. Maybe I wasn't fully ready for that," Wagner said after practice Monday. "But that's part of it. As young players, I'm thankful to get thrown into the water a little bit. I can find myself in that role a little bit. Everybody has their own way of doing it. I think I'm exploring that. I take that responsibility very seriously."
Wagner and Banchero both seem like quieter guys. Wagner said his leadership approach is more personal. He does not speak the loudest all the time. He said he feels more successful approaching players one on one and hearing what they are seeing too.
Banchero has spoken about how he has needed to be more vocal as a leader too. It is something everyone is cognizant of as this team matures and gets more serious about its goals.
Regardless of their age, he is the team's leading scorer and everyone is looking to Banchero and Wagner for leadership and guidance. Both know they have to step up.
That is evident in the preseason as they do their work to be ready for the season. They are working at their own pace and making sure their teammates come with them.
They know the time is coming to tie everything together as the season begins.