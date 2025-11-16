Early trade deadline market reveals critical truth for Orlando Magic

The NBA season is barely a month old, and already there seems to be a lot of turmoil brewing underneath the surface around the league.

Reports are already circulating that the Sacramento Kings might be ready for a full restart. The New Orleans Pelicans have already fired Willie Green. The Memphis Grizzlies are also considering a teardown after Ja Morant's suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. The Dallas Mavericks could be due for a revamp in the wake of firing Nico Harrison.

It is still far too early for most teams to consider making any major changes. But that creaking sound you hear is the NBA's rumor mill beginning to turn. Trade season is not too far off -- the league is a month away from Dec. 15, when most contracts signed in the offseason can be officially traded.

The Orlando Magic might have been one of the teams in that early bucket of teams in turmoil.

Things have calmed down, but it should be clear that Orlando will need to supplement its roster at the deadline in some way. In what way and how will remain the big question.

And so in the next three months, all eyes will turn to the play of Anthony Black most of all.

As the Magic weigh their options at the deadline, they need to see their young guard grow into his role as a spot starter and sixth man off the bench.

The key to the Magic's entire trade deadline strategy and what the team might be willing or able to do will come down to Black and his development.

The simple truth remains, the Magic often go how Black goes. That was the case in the 2025 season just as it has been the case through the first 13 games this season.

The Magic go as Black goes

One of the big gambles the Orlando Magic made this year after trading for Desmond Bane was to put a lot more responsibility on Anthony Black, particularly while the team was without Moe Wagner recovering from a torn ACL.

Black is still easing into those responsibilities. But the Magic have been willing to roll with whatever growing pains come with his development, hoping his talent makes it worth it by the spring.

Entering Sunday's game, Black is averaging a career-high 10.5 points per game. He is shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from three, the same mark as last season but on more volume (3.4 3-point attempts per game).

Black has made his mark this year in attacking the basket. He is excellent finishing in transition and shoots 54.8 percent on 4.8 drives per game -- he was at 42.7 percent on 7.3 drives per game last year.

Black is still finding his footing. Magic teammates continue to urge him to be aggressive.

That aggression is what the Magic are trying to harness more of to help him step into his role.

In the Magic's seven wins this season, Black averages 10.7 points per game but shoots 41.7 percent from three. In their six losses, Black still averages 10.3 points per game, but shoots only 20.0 percent from three.

There was a similar correlation last year -- Black shot 40.8 percent in wins and 21.7 percent in losses.

Black has greatly improved his ability to attack the basket and find different ways to score. But teams are still happy leaving him open. When he is a consistent three-point threat, the Magic are simply a different team.

And that is what Orlando needs to see grow during the next three months. The Magic may simply go as Black goes and how quickly Black develops.

That could determine the direction of their trade strategy too.

The early trade list

If the Orlando Magic are a contending team, they cannot sit still at the deadline when there is an opportunity to improve. They must constantly look to improve.

Orlando indeed still has work to do. There are still a lot of questions to answer on this roster.

The alarm bells from the team's 1-4 start have subsided after going 6-2 to climb back above .500. They are stacking wins now and carving their identity more clearly. Players are filling into roles -- even with the injury to Paolo Banchero and now a groin strain for Jalen Suggs.

The Magic need more scoring depth especially, that is clear.

Orlando entered Sunday's game ranked 27th in bench scoring at 31.6 points per game. That is a far cry from where the team was in 2024 and for a good chunk of the 2025 season, at least before Moe Wagner's injury.

Health will help players fill into roles with Tristan da Silva, Anthony Black and, eventually, Moe Wagner giving the team some scoring punch off the bench. When this team is healthy and heading toward the Playoffs, one if not two of the Magic's big four players -- Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs -- should be on the floor at all times.

A game like Sunday's where both Banchero and Suggs are out could really stretch the Magic's scoring and creation depth and reveal where there is a clear weakness.

Orlando is relying on its starters and stars more than ever. The team has gained offensively because there is better scoring depth at the top. The Magic just do not know what they are getting elsewhere.

It is easy to see why the early trade deadline wishlist would include players like the Sacramento Kings' Dennis Schroder or Malik Monk as the rumor mongers begin pondering the next transaction cycle. The Magic should be looking to buy and improve at the deadline, even as the team tries to dance its way under the tax to avoid starting the repeater clock.

No move is imminent. The Magic cannot even sign anybody to a minimum contract until Jan. 9 because of their first apron hard cap.

All that means is the Magic have three months to figure out what they need and how close they are to their ideal version. That could mean they simply look to move a player like Jonathan Isaac to get better value for his salary ($15 million) or move off the disappointing play of Tyus Jones.

What it really means is the Magic need to come to some conclusion about Anthony Black. They need to see Black emerge as a consistent player.

That is the biggest determinant for what the Magic may do at the deadline and the rest of this season.