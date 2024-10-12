Crazy stat proves NBA superstardom is on the horizon for Paolo Banchero
The youngster has arrived.
This is Paolo Banchero’s era. Not only has he arrived, but he has also put up some historic numbers in his short time in the NBA. He is, for example, one of only three number-one picks to put up at least 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in his NBA debut. The others are LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Banchero was also only the second teenager to record 30 or more points and at least 15 rebounds in a game. His entrance into the NBA really does feel like Magic, and he just continues to put up impressive numbers.
Very few players have managed to average 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists per game in their first two years In the NBA. Among them are all-time greats LeBron James and Oscar Robertson. Despite limited media coverage, Banchero has silently become one of the best players in the league, almost joining that exclusive club. Averaging 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game over two seasons, he is just 0.4 assists per game short. That is an incredibly impressive feat, and Banchero has exceeded every expectation that anyone in Orlando had for him.
Oscar Robertson is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. This guy averaged 30.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game in his rookie season. The Cincinnati Royals ended the year 33-47 that year and missed the postseason. Although Banchero didn't put up those gaudy numbers as Robertson did in his first year, he led the Magic to 35 wins—two more than the guy they used to call Mr. Triple Double.
Everyone knew Banchero would have to be that great to turn the Orlando Magic into a title contender. The task just seemed unrealistic for anyone to be able to do, even guys as great as LeBron James or Oscar Robertson. Those two greats had that same ability to make players around you better while competing at the highest level.
LeBron James has shown that he is able to carry a team without All-Star teammates early in his career but didn't carry a team to the postseason in his second year. Not only did Banchero carry his team to the playoffs, but Orlando was only three wins away from hosting a playoff series in Central Florida. That near possibility was something no one thought was possible before the season started last year. Now, most people in and around the NBA believe that the Magic are a definite playoff team in 2025, and that belief is based on Banchero being a historically great player.
Banchero is still developing but his future as an NBA star is bright
There is still work to do but it looks like there is good reason to believe that Banchero can be that number-one option going forward, and there is no need to make a splashy trade for someone. Banchero has proven that he is elite enough to carry the Magic to the playoffs and doesn't need another All-Star-level player on the roster to do so. That is something the organization wanted to find out before making any knee-jerk decisions with the roster.
Banchero is a player like LeBron James or Oscar Robertson—someone who makes the team better by his presence on both sides of the court. He is bigger than both of those historically great players, as he stands 6-foot-10 and weighs about 250 pounds. Mind you, this guy has elite lateral quickness, can drive past you and posterize you like LeBron, or can pull up and hit fadeaway jumpers from the baseline like Carmelo Anthony. And he's only entering just his third season.
This Magic team he is carrying will be scary good if Banchero can continue to make his teammates better and continue maturing on and off of the court. He will need his running mate Franz Wagner to take a leap this year, but the future is still bright for Banchero and the Magic, especially if he continues to put up numbers like this.