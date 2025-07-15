Cole Anthony breaks his silence on Orlando Magic departure

The Orlando Magic banked on continuity as a cornerstone of their franchise.

They believed they had a group that worked well together, got along and grew together. They stuck with their roster as they grew from a 22-win team into a Playoff team and potential championship contender.

There was at least some belief in the front office that breaking up the group would be difficult because of the collegiate atmosphere they had built. They were worried about how much a major trade would disrupt the team's chemistry.

It was inevitable the Magic would be forced to make a major move. The team needed to add to their roster to take the next step. That would inevitably take a sacrifice.

The move to acquire Desmond Bane has been universally praised. It elevated the Magic's scoring and offense. It was a necessary move.

But it cost one of the Magic's heart and soul players. It was a crushing blow to the team's emotions to lose Cole Anthony, especially with the expectation that the Memphis Grizzlies were planning to move on from him pretty quickly.

Anthony took it hard, too, scrubbing all of his social media and turning his profile picture to black. The usually boisterous guard (although not super active on social media) was turning inward, it seemed, only peaking out in the last few weeks to post some workout videos in New York City, where he was still wearing Magic gear.

Anthony, it seemed, was taking the split hard too.

He finally broke his silence Monday, posting a heartfelt video and thank you to Orlando and his teammates:

"Orlandoooooo! I know this took me a while, but I had to find the right words. 💙 This city became home, and some people even became family — To the fans: thank you for believing in me, standing by me, and making every moment count. I gave you everything I had, and you gave me even more in return. I’ll carry this chapter in my heart forever. To my teammates[,] y’all already know wassup We locked in! To the organization & coaching staff— thank you for the opportunity to grow, learn, and lead over these last 5 years. Much love always. See y’all 🔜 💙 #ThankYouOrlando#50Out"

Anthony was immediately embraced by Orlando fans when he stepped into the starting lineup early in his rookie season.

During the COVID-shortened 2021 season, Anthony was easy to connect with through the TV screen. His energy and support for his new teammates were clear with every shot of the bench and every interview he gave. Making the game-winning shots he made that rookie season special and endeared him further to fans.

In many ways, particularly after the Magic's tear-down trades in the 2021 season, Anthony believed in what the Magic were building before they even knew what they were building.

It was clearly a hard separation for both sides, even if it felt completely necessary to push this team to the next level.

Anthony, no doubt, struggled the last two seasons. He averaged career lows of 11.6 points and 9.4 points per game in the last two seasons as he transitioned to a bench role and the team climbed the standings. Anthony felt like an odd man out.

But that never led him to waver in being supportive his teammates or in the community. He was always about his team and teammates first. And that is why Anthony is a Magic lifer.

The thank you needed to come in Anthony's time. It helps that he has the stability that comes from a new contract and a new home -- having been bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies and free to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. Anthony will get his shot once again on a team with playoff aspirations.

This is the nature of the NBA. Change is constant.

Orlando could not sit still forever. The team was going to break up in some fashion at some point. The Magic needed to improve. Anthony was reality hitting the team in the face, and the sacrifice to try to improve the team's talent base.

But Anthony will always have a home in Orlando. He should remain a fan favorite player for those who saw him in the early stages of this team's rebuild.