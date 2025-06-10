Cold hard Jalen Suggs truth the Magic must immediately accept

As the Orlando Magic look for ways to level up and take their team to the next level so that they can reach the tier of the true elites in the Eastern Conference, they are going to want to consider one thing when it comes to Jalen Suggs' future on this roster: Suggs' value on the trade market probably exceeds the value of his on-court production.

Now, those who are big time supporters of Suggs are going to come after me for this, but just hear me out. I'm not saying Jalen's not a worthwhile contributor for a team with aspirations of making a deep playoff run. I'm simply saying that relative to the Magic's roster needs as of right now, he's not as important as he once was, and Orlando could likely get a solid return from dealing him.

The truth is that Suggs doesn't currently provide enough reliable contributions on the offensive side of things to reasonably raise Orlando's ceiling. He's still a little bit of a shaky shooter and scorer overall, despite getting more opportunity to shine as an offensive threat.

This past season, Jalen did put up a career-high 16.2 points, but he did it while shooting just 41% and 31% from three. He had the most shot attempts per game of his career as well.

Suggs' trade value outweighs his on-court production

The Magic are simply going to need more reliable contributors on the perimeter moving forward. Putting more capable shooters that shift defenses around Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero is going to be the way for this team to take another step up.

With that being said, there's still a lot of high regard in league circles for Jalen Suggs and what he brings to the table. I'd argue his overall skillset is not a perfect fit in Orlando right now, but other teams around the association are going to be far from dismissive of his talent.

Suggs' point of attack defense is elite, and he plays with an energy and grit on the defensive end that's not easy for every player to replicate. What that means for the Magic is that he could be exchanged on the trade market for a player who's a difference-making scoring threat.

There's plenty of teams that feel they're just one strong defender away from leveling up themselves, and Orlando could capitalize on this opportunity. I understand why some are going to want to keep Jalen Suggs around, but I think there's simply too much of an opportunity out there this summer to not at least explore it.