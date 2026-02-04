Anthony Black saves Magic from sinking ship with desperation James Harden trade

With the 2026 NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, James Harden unexpectedly surfaced as a candidate to be moved. The LA Clippers are in fine form, but Harden reportedly wanted a fresh start elsewhere. The Orlando Magic inevitably entered the speculative conversation.

Before the Magic could truly enter the fray, however, the Cleveland Cavaliers struck with a shocking trade that sent Darius Garland to the Clippers in exchange for Harden.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are trading James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Prolific swap of the star point guards. pic.twitter.com/IHhhhabJnX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

For as tempting as it may have been to acquire Harden and add a much-needed source of consistent offensive production to the backcourt, there's one reason the Magic were right to steer clear: Anthony Black.

Magic don't need James Harden when they already have Anthony Black

Orlando entered the 2025-26 season with less than absolute confidence in the quality of its backcourt. Desmond Bane represented an opportunity to make clear and meaningful improvements, but Jalen Suggs' injury history and Tyus Jones' defensive inconsistency posed questions at point guard.

Compounded by the fact that the Magic have been eliminated from the playoffs in the first round in consecutive seasons, the need for improvement was unavoidably palpable.

Fast forward to February and the sudden emergence of Harden as a trade target couldn't be overlooked. For all of the criticism he's received, Harden is a former MVP with 173 games of postseason experience that suggest he can elevate the Magic.

Though there were reasons for Orlando to consider this deal, the emergence of Black as the guard of the future thankfully dissuaded them from seriously pursuing Harden.

Anthony Black has too much potential to bury in the rotation

Black has turned his third NBA season into a statement about the All-Star potential that he possesses. Still just 22 years of age, he's dissecting opposing defenses with his crafty ball handling, muiltifaceted finishing ability, intriguing court vision, and respectable outside shot.

Black has also turned in a strong defensive season that seemingly implies that he has legitimate two-way potential for the Magic to explore.

Black's emergence has translated to season averages of 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 1.7 three-point field goals made per game. In addition to producing at a high level, he's maintained a solid level of efficiency at a clip of .461/.355/.742.

That only scratches the surface of the level Black has reached over the past 30 games, however, as he's made a legitimate leap to borderline stardom during that time.

Anthony Black is showcasing legitimate star potential for Magic

Over the past 30 games, Black is averaging 18.4 points, 4.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 2.1 three-point field goals made per game. He's scored at least 20 points in 14 of those 30 games after reaching said plateau in just two of his first 18 appearances in 2025-26.

That includes a 38-point showing against the Denver Nuggets, a 31-point outing against the Philadelphia 76ers, and a display with 27 points and 10 assists against the Indiana Pacers.

Though Black is by no means on Harden's level at this stage of their respective careers, his upside is too promising to bury in the rotation or even trade elsewhere. He represents the modern day game breaker as a 6'7" guard who can create for himself and others, space the floor, and even defend.

Not trading for Harden could mean lowering the short-term ceiling in Orlando, but Black gives the Magic their best chance to win beyond the 2025-26 season.