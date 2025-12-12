Anthony Black is playing Tyus Jones directly off the Magic

ESPN's Bobby Marks said during an episode of The Hoop Collective on Friday morning that he believes Tyus Jones could be a potential trade candidate on December 15 when many players officially become eligible for trade. Orlando Magic fans can't be surprised to hear this, especially with how well Anthony Black has played this season.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the emergence of Anthony Black, who has been really good," Marks said. "The Franz Wagner injury maybe changes a little bit here, but I think you're an Orlando team that, Jones is on an expiring deal ... I think you're five and change over the luxury tax, getting off his number gets you under."

It's clear that while Jones was brought in to stabilize Orlando’s offense, the need for that safety valve has faded as Black has taken a clear leap. He’s become one of the Magic’s most reliable decision-makers, and his growth has changed the calculus for the front office. What once looked like a placeholder at point guard has morphed into something of a passing of the torch.

Anthony Black's continued development is making Jones less important

The Magic have also shifted stylistically this season, leaning further into pace and switchability. Black fits their identity seamlessly. His defensive activity has been a major selling point, and Orlando’s coaching staff has consistently praised the way he helps them maintain structure without slowing down their flow. When compared directly to Jones, whose value lies in his ability to play with a more controlled tempo, the contrast makes the organization’s long-term direction even clearer.

There’s also the financial angle, which Marks hinted at. Orlando has quietly crept into luxury-tax territory, and Jones’ expiring contract gives them a straightforward path to ducking back under without sacrificing a core piece. Teams around the league looking for a veteran floor general will undoubtedly call, and Orlando’s willingness to listen may hinge not just on tax concerns but also on how sustainable Black’s emergence proves to be over the next several weeks.

Even with Wagner sidelined due to injury, Black has continued to show that he can play alongside Orlando’s primary scorers without disrupting their rhythm. His defense both on and off-ball along with his willingness to push in transition have made him one of the more quietly impactful young guards in the East. That’s the kind of internal development that can change a franchise’s roster priorities almost overnight.

If Black keeps trending upward and the Magic front office holds its stance on managing the tax, the writing may already be on the wall. Jones still provides value and professionalism, but this team is clearly preparing for a future where Anthony Black is one of the full-time engines of their backcourt. The more he proves himself, the harder it becomes to justify keeping a veteran whose role is shrinking by the week.