5 of the wildest what-if scenarios in Orlando Magic franchise history
By Elaine Blum
1. What if the Magic had not passed on Devin Booker in the 2015 NBA Draft?
Missing out on Devin Booker is not the same as missing out on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his MVP-caliber play. Still, the Magic botched the 2015 NBA Draft when they selected Mario Hezonja fifth overall while Booker was still on the board.
While the Magic were not the only team to pass on Booker, they were the only team that drafted another player labeled as a shooting guard ahead of him. Hezonja only played five seasons in the NBA and averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over three seasons with the Magic.
Meanwhile, Devin Booker has been to the NBA Finals, made four All-Star appearances, and was named to two All-NBA Teams. The Magic could have had a franchise guard years ago if they had drafted Booker or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rather than wasting their high lottery picks on players who made no lasting impact on the franchise.
The Magic’s current roster is beloved among fans, and rightfully so. It is packed with interesting young talent. And yet, the Magic could have prevented years of mediocre basketball if they had not wasted these previous draft picks.