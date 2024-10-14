5 of the wildest what-if scenarios in Orlando Magic franchise history
By Elaine Blum
4. What if Shaquille O’Neal had not left the Magic?
Shaquille O’Neal was the Magic’s first superstar. He put the team on the map, especially once he got a co-star in Penny Hardaway, and defined the franchise’s early NBA years. He averaged more than 29 points per game twice with the Magic, took the team to the NBA Finals, led the league in scoring in his third season with the Magic, and was the first rookie to be an All-Star starter since Michael Jordan.
O’Neal did it all with the Magic and brought the franchise its first success story. And yet, he decided to sign a 7-year $121 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after the 1995-96 season, disappointing many Magic fans. With the Lakers, O’Neal won three championships. Considering the success he had in Los Angeles, it is difficult to blame him for his decision, but it also raises painful questions for the Magic.
Would they have had the same kind of success if O’Neal had stayed, especially if Penny Hardaway had been healthy? Where would the franchise be now if they had had that kind of superstar during the 90s and early 2000s? How many players would be desperate to sign with the Magic now? Unlike the Los Angeles Lakers, the Magic are not necessarily considered a destination for free agents.