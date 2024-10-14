5 of the wildest what-if scenarios in Orlando Magic franchise history
By Elaine Blum
Like every NBA franchise, the Orlando Magic have made mistakes, saw players taken down by injuries, or were on the wrong side of a player’s desire to play elsewhere. Things rarely ever go smoothly for NBA teams, and the Magic are no exception. They have struggled to hold on to star players, made bad draft choices, and have not yet won a championship.
The latter is not an easy thing to do. Ten of the current thirty NBA teams have not won a championship yet. The Magic came close, though, making the Finals twice.
If just some situations had gone differently, the Magic’s franchise history might have looked much more successful.
5. What if Penny Hardaway hadn’t gotten hurt?
The Magic got Penny Hardaway to pair with star player Shaquille O’Neal after Hardaway had vowed his future running mate during the filming of the movie Blue Chips. The decision to trade Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway seemingly paid off immediately.
The Magic made the playoffs in Hardaway’s first season and went to the NBA Finals the year after. Unfortunately, that was the end of the success Hardaway brought to Orlando. He suffered a serious knee injury, underwent several surgeries on the same knee, and was never quite the same player afterward.
Before the 1999-00 season, the Magic eventually traded Hardaway to the Phoenix Suns, ending his time in Orlando. Hardaway had a Hall of Fame career cut short by injuries, and there is plenty to wonder about. How far could he have risen through the NBA ranks if he hadn’t gotten hurt? Would we be talking about Hardaway as an all-time great now?
For the Magic, it also had dire implications. If injuries hadn’t slowed him down, Hardaway could have been the Magic’s franchise player for years, attracting other stars to join the team. They might even have won a championship.