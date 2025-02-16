5 Names for Orlando Magic fans to know in the 2025 NBA Draft

Orlando Magic fans are not thinking about the draft.

Well, the pessimists are as the Magic have struggled for the last six weeks and sank in the standings. Everyone must at least recognize the possibility that the Magic will be shockingly in the Lottery should they fall in the Play-In Tournament. The Magic's playoff spot is not guaranteed.

The Magic will not be playing "Capture the Flagg" this year. But they are certainly doing their prep work for the draft.

The Orlando Magic hold two first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft—the team's own pick and the Denver Nuggets' pick to complete the Aaron Gordon trade. If the season ended today, that would give the Magic pick Nos. 16 and 25.

It is not clear whether the Magic will use those picks. Considering the inactivity at the trade deadline and the need to add some veteran consistency, it seems highly likely the Magic will look to move those picks to teams looking for a reset or cut some salary.

Then again, one of the likely sticking points for the Magic at the trade deadline was a desire to hang onto these picks in case their pick becomes better than anticipated or to reserve them for a trade in the offseason.

The Magic are not entering the draft with the express purpose of moving these picks. Jeff Weltman and his staff will do their homework and pursue players who can help the team.

And the 2025 draft is a pretty good one by all accounts. Not just because there are exciting players at the top.

We have spent most of our time focused on the Magic's playoff chase. The hope is Orlando will not be overly concerned with the draft for the foreseeable future—although with the team entering the first apron once Paolo Banchero's anticipated extension kicks in, shrewd drafting and draft choices will be vital to the team's success.

As the college basketball season enters its final month before the NCAA Tournament, here are some players to know in this year's draft class.

1. Option at the Top: Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

There is at least a small chance the Orlando Magic will end up at the top of the draft if they lose in the Play-In and are thrown into the Lottery. That is a disaster that nobody wants to think about, but it would prove valuable if the Magic landed a top pick for several reasons.

There are a lot of good players—beyond Cooper Flagg—who would fit the Magic's identity and style. Rutgers forward Ace Bailey is a 6-foot-10 playmaking wing averaging 19.1 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 38.0 percent from three on fairly heavy usage and streaky shooting.

The player near the top of the draft to watch though is Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis.

The 6-foot-6 Jakucionis would fill two needs for the Magic.

He runs a lot of point guard for Illinois, averaging 5.0 assists per game. He is also the best shooter in this draft, hitting 34.1 percent of his 5.3 attempts per game with an 84.0 percent free throw shooting. He averages 16.0 points per game on a 61.5 percent true shooting percentage.

What the Magic likely want from a shooter is someone who is not just merely a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter but someone who can create and score off the dribble in addition to being a shooter.

If Orlando landed a top four pick in the upcoming lottery, it would be hard to pass on a point guard like Rutgers guard Dylan Harper or Baylor defensive ace V.J. Edgecombe let alone Cooper Flagg (take him No. 1) or Ace Bailey. But Jakucionis is the player to know.

2. The Point Guard Problem: Ben Saraf, Ratiopharm Ulm

While much attention will be on the college ranks, the Orlando Magic could look to an international player who not only might help this year but could also be an option to stash overseas for development, deferring that salary for a few years from now.

There are some good options and the best option for the Magic might be to look at a playmaker like Israeli guard Ben Saraf, playing for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany. He is probably the player most mocked to the Magic, including by Christopher Kline of FanSided.

Saraf is averaging 12.8 points per game and 4.6 assists per game in 16 EuroCup games. He is averaging 12.1 points per game and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from three in 23.9 minutes per game.

Saraf fits the typical type or Magic guards. Jumbo guards who can create and get downhill but are not excellent shooters.

Ben Saraf might be Anthony Black with a more consistent mid-range jumper at this point. Maybe that is enough with Black a potential trade candidate this offseason.

3. The Shooting Problem: Liam McNeely, UConn

The Orlando Magic need shooting.

You know it. I know it. The league knows it.

The attempt to add Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as a shooter has not quite worked out. And teams likely held the Magic over a barrel at the trade deadline as they sought shooting.

One player is not going to change the Magic's shooting fortunes. That might have been the conclusion Jeff Weltman came to when he sat out the trade deadline. There was nothing he could not do in the offseason that would risk starting the team's chemistry from scratch. Everyone is waiting to see how that decision pays off.

But what is clear is that every player the Magic bring back or bring in next season has to improve the team's outside shooting. The Magic need 3-point shooters. And if they keep their pick, they have to be in the market for any shooter they can get their hands on.

Among the top shooters in this year's draft is UConn forward Liam McNeely. The 6-foot-7 freshman is averaging 15.1 points per game and shooting 37.5 percent from three on 5.2 attempts per game. He is making 85.0 percent of his free throws, suggesting his shooting woes are more about his creation

McNeely also averages 6.5 rebounds per game, showing some positional versatility to play taller than his height.

He posted a 38-point, 10-rebound game against Creighton. That again suggests the versatility he has. And that came in his second game back after missing eight games with an ankle sprain.

McNeely is a volume shooter for the Huskies. And the Magic need players who can shoot on the move and are not afraid to let it fly.

4. The Magic's Type: Egor Demin, BYU

We all know the Orlando Magic have a type when it comes to the draft. They like players who have long arms—we will review the wingspan measurements at the Draft Combine as usual— and can play up and down positions.

We have already highlighted players on this list that fit this type. So what is one more?

Keep an eye on BYU guard Egor Demin.

The 6-foot-9 guard is averaging 11.0 points and 5.5 assists per game. He is shooting only 28.0 percent from three and 65.6 percent from the foul line. He is not a shooter, so the Magic may end up staying away from him in the end.

Demin though fills a stat sheet. He has recorded at least five assists in 14 of 22 games. He had six assists against UCF (for the locals) but scored only three points in that critical game the Cougars won.

Demin does not check every box the Magic need because of his poor shooting. That should be the red flag to stay away. But he looks like a Magic draft pick knowing Jeff Weltman's draft history.

5. The Senior: Kam Jones, Marquette

The Orlando Magic are a winning team. They are aiming to compete for the playoffs immediately.

While there are a lot of players with upside who can help the team. The Magic also want players like the one they drafted this year in Tristan da Silva who can contribute immediately and have veteran know-how to adjust quickly to the league.

Drafting upperclassmen is going to become trendier around the league. Especially at the part of the draft the Magic are selecting.

So keep an eye on Marquette guard Kam Jones.

Like da Silva last year, Jones has seen his scoring average increase every season, topping off at 19.2 points per game this year from 17.2 points per game last year. He has added 5.9 assists per game this year as he takes on more offensively.

Jones is shooting 31.6 percent from three this year with the ball in his hands more. But he shot 36.0 percent from three on 7.7 attempts per game as a sophomore and 40.6 percent on 6.5 attempts per game as a junior last year. He is a career 37.2 percent 3-point shooter but a career 68.1 percent free-throw shooter.

He is a scorer though. He had 18 straight points in Marquette's NCAA Tournament win over Vermont two years ago and he recorded a triple-double in Marquette's win over Purdue this year.

That versatility is something the Magic are always looking for.