The 5 biggest threats to the 2025 Orlando Magic in the Southeast Division
3. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
It can be easy to forget how good LaMelo Ball can make a team. The Charlotte Hornets have not made the Playoffs since 2016. But they were in the mix, making the Play-In Tournament in 2021 and 2022 under James Borrego.
That is when Ball was at the peak of his powers. Before injuries derailed him, limiting him to 36 and 22 games in the last two seasons. It is impossible to play when you are missing your best player.
And it was an absence too great to overcome for a Hornets team dealing with injuries to veterans Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, and having moved on from both last season.
Ball and his fast-paced, break-neck playstyle is the Hornets' identity. And because he has played in only 58 games the last two seasons, it is easy to forget just what that looks and feels like. Ball makes a major impact on the game.
He is like Tyrese Haliburton. He forces his team to play faster and he creates advantages simply with the speed he plays.
Ball just has to make his way to the floor and stay healthy.
In his 22 games last year, he averaged 23.9 points per game and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 35.5 percent from three on 9.0 attempts per game. He may need to learn more when to take over or not, but Ball is a player defenses have to be focused on, and they can typically do very little with.
Ball scored seven points in 15 minutes in his lone game against the Orlando Magic last year. He has oddly struggled against the Magic in his career with 18.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game in 10 matchups.
But even that hints at his threat as a playmaker and scorer. That is what Ball brings to the table for the Hornets. And Charlotte will trust him with the ball in his hands.
The Hornets are probably not ready to take the leap. But with an All-Star-level talent in Ball, they should remain a dark horse to stay in the Play-In chase. And that means they will not be an easy out by any means.