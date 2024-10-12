The 5 biggest threats to the 2025 Orlando Magic in the Southeast Division
4. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
There is still no sleeping on the Miami Heat in the Southeast Division. Everyone in the Eastern Conference will believe the Heat are dead when they are buried in the ground. Or in last place in the division.
The Heat have played without homecourt advantage in the playoffs in the last two years with a finals appearance coming as the 8-seed two years ago. They have been a regular in the Play-In Tournament and seem set to head that way again.
Still, they are the Heat. The Orlando Magic have had their issues with them too, losing three of the four games against them last year including two in Miami where both teams were down many key players.
Toppling the Heat from atop the division will not be easy. Setting a new reign will not happen without a fight.
The Heat are not going anywhere even with an uncertain future with Jimmy Butler entering a contract year. That is because Bam Adebayo still exists.
Adebayo has somehow become one of the most underrated players in the league. He makes sure everyone remembers he does not get enough credit for being one of the best and most versatile defenders in the league.
Adebayo averaged 19.3 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game last year. He averaged 18.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in four games against the Magic last year. That hints at his overall versatility.
The Heat are going to lean into that not only for this year but for their future. They are hoping he can add a more consistent three-point shot to his game to make him even more versatile. But he is someone the Heat can run their entire offense through and count on for good decisions, in addition to all-defensive-team-level defense.
The Magic have locked themselves in at center with Wendell Carter with that new extension he signed. Adebayo is what the Magic hope Carter can mimic. And Adebayo is someone who could be due for a big season.
And a big season from Adebayo could undo the Magic's hopes of winning the Southeast Division.