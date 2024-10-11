3 Young stars who have no business being well ahead of Banchero in recent NBA rankings
By Elaine Blum
1. Chet Holmgren (#24)
The Action Network appears to be incredibly high on Chet Holmgren, putting him in the top 25 after just one season of NBA action. Brandon Anderson based this ranking on Holmgren's defense, ability to space the floor, and unique skill set for a big man. None of that is unreasonable. Holmgren is a special player and will be a star soon enough.
Plus, his team just secured the first seed in a tough Western Conference. Holmgren has the benefit of playing with a legitimate MVP candidate, though. Paolo Banchero does not have that luxury. He doesn't even have an All-Star teammate right now.
Last season, Banchero averaged more points and assists than Holmgren and only one less rebound per game while being the main option on his team. Holmgrem's two-way impact and versatility give him an edge, but he also has more help.
The issue is not necessarily that Holmgren is ranked ahead of Banchero. It is that he is ranked 24 spots ahead of Banchero. Is the margin between the two really that big? After all, Banchero is already an All-Star and the number-one option on his team. Holmgren has done neither of those things so far. He might in the future, but there is no way to know that for sure. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues on the same trajectory, Holmgren will have a tough time becoming the Thunder's best player for quite some time. Meanwhile, Banchero is the main reason for the Magic being ahead of schedule and putting together a successful season.