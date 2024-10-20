3 Surprisingly simple ways the Orlando Magic can increase their scoring
2. Reduce turnovers
Scoring more is the easy answer to the team improving its offense. That is a bit reductive for a post like this and the most obvious statement. Shooting is an intense and incredible focus for this team and the clearest way the Magic can climb the offensive rankings.
But since the Orlando Magic tend to be a lower-possession team, every possession matters. And the Magic struggled in one area that puts their elite defense in a bind.
If there is one area the Magic must improve more than their shooting, it is protecting the ball. It has been the team's biggest focus and biggest rallying cry in the preseason. Everything is centered on reducing the team's turnovers.
Last year, Orlando ranked 26th in the league with a 15.0 percent turnover rate. That was the worst mark among all teams that made the postseason.
Beyond just the advanced numbers of the team turning the ball over on a higher percentage of their possessions, the Magic played at a pace of 97.4 possessions per 48 minutes. They already tend to play at a slower pace. Losing possessions to turnovers already puts a lot of pressure on the team.
It is no surprise the Magic see reducing turnovers as the first task for their improvement this season. They have stressed protecting the ball.
It is no wonder that is the state coach Jamahl Mosley is talking about most. Even with the good things the team did, he lamented the 23 turnovers for 26 points against the New Orleans Pelicans and the 20 turnovers for 30 points against the San Antonio Spurs. Never mind that the starters accounted for only five total turnovers in the game against the Spurs.
The Magic have to be better at protecting the ball. Ensuring a possession ends with a shot gives them more bites at the apple to score points. Nothing guts a team's offense more than a turnover.
On top of this, turnovers can lead to transition opportunities. The Magic were generally good at preventing fast-break opportunities, giving up only 16.4 points off turnovers per game, which ranked 16th in the league. That is still an area for improvement.
And if the Magic want their defense to be elite again, they cannot give away as many free opportunities to score. Their offense and the ability to prevent turnovers ultimately matters for the defense as much as the offense.
But getting more shots and more opportunities to score will be a big boost to the offense too.