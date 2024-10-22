3 Orlando Magic preseason stats to believe, 2 to disregard
Believe: Paolo Banchero's everything
If there is one number and one player to believe in everything, it is Paolo Banchero.
Banchero seems poised for a huge season where he breaks into the superstar realm. And his preseason felt like proof that he is in complete command of his game.
Nobody seemed to be playing at his own pace and caring more about what he needed to do to get ready for the season without over-exerting himself than Banchero. And he still put up some big numbers.
Banchero put his imprint on the game even when he was just moving at a slow, methodical pace.
Banchero averaged 14.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game and 4.0 assists per game in his three preseason games. He shot 16 for 26 (61.5 percent) from the field and 2 for 4 from three (50.0 percent).
More granularly, he had 15 points in less than 20 minutes in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. He then recorded seven assists in the game against the San Antonio Spurs. Banchero capped off his preseason with 21 points in 24 minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Each game brought something different. And Banchero read the defense perfectly.
There will still be difficulties with turnovers. Banchero had seven turnovers in the three preseason games. His efficiency and decision-making will still be in the crosshairs.
But the preseason looked like he had taken a leap in those categories. He played with poise and patience that did not seem like he was entering his third year.
Banchero looks like he is ready to take the leap to superstardom.