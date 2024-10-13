3 Orlando Magic players who will have to adapt to a new role this season
By Elaine Blum
1. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not have to get used to a new role as much as to new expectations. The veteran knows what it takes to win and knows how to play his role almost to perfection. He did not win two championships by chance. Caldwell-Pope is one of the top 3-and-D wings in the game.
And yet, going from the Denver Nuggets to the Orlando Magic will be a change. The Nuggets were a much more veteran team. Meanwhile, the Magic are incredibly young and will need his experience and leadership much more than the teams he previously played for.
On the court, things should look rather different as well. With the Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope was a complimentary player. He will be that with the Magic, too, but the expectations for his impact are incredibly high.
Denver did not take many threes last season, but they still shot them well, hitting over 37 percent of their threes. Caldwell-Pope was not the only impactful shooter on the team. In Orlando, he will easily be the best 3-point shooter, and the team’s success will hinge on how many threes he takes and how many he converts.
Caldwell-Pope averages 4.6 3-point attempts per game for his career. That might not be enough to make a lasting impact on the Magic’s offense. He will have to take more shots, even if it means stepping out of his comfort zone. Plus, playing with Nikola Jokic means you will get plenty of good looks and easy shots. The Magic do not have an offensive hub like that.