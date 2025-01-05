3 Moves the Orlando Magic could make to improve their bench production

The Orlando Magic are looking to stabilize a scrambling bench unit while awaiting Paolo Banchero's return. The Magic still need bench help even when Franz Wagner and Banchero return to the lineup. There are two different ways forward. The first is to continue to tinker with different lineups until something clicks. The second is to explore the trade market. Two interesting trade candidates have been rumored to be available via trade.

The Magic's bench is struggling to score and to get into their offense. Orlando currently ranks 30th in points per game at 105.6. The Magic are winning games, but there is an argument to be made that this style of basketball isn't sustainable. The bench unit is having trouble getting into actions with all the injuries and inconsistent play.

The Magic need to make a change sooner rather than later. Whether the move is to make adjustments with the pieces already on the roster to explore the trade market, Orlando can't afford to nose-dive in the standings. The move doesn't need to be a temporary fix, it can also help the team long term and continue to work towards what the complete team will look like. These moves will also help the other players off the bench return to their usual roles.

Move #3: Trade for Cameron Johnson

The Orlando Magic bench has ranked 23rd in scoring in the last six games, compared to sixth for the season. The Magic are looking to add a scoring lift off the bench and provide spacing for their creators. Cameron Johnson could provide the scoring and spacing off the bench, which makes him the first potential trade candidate the Magic should keep an eye on.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently in a fire sale since trading away Dennis Schröder and Dorian Finney-Smith. Johnson can be a quick fix but also has a skill set the Magic need and could possibly be an important rotational piece moving forward. This season, Johnson is averaging 19.5 points per game on 49.6 percent shooting from the field and 43.6 percent from beyond the arc. Johnson has shown that he can provide a scoring spark and shoot the three, which is exactly what the Magic are searching for. The Magic currently rank last in 3-point shooting percentage at a 31 percent clip.

Johnson took on a bigger role in Brooklyn and got more comfortable creating his own shots, which would relieve some of the pressure on Anthony Black as he leads the second unit. The Magic bench unit would be adding a scoring punch that would be able to close games and a player that played a significant role on a finals team with the Phoenix Suns in 2021.

Move #2: Trade for Lonzo Ball

The Magic need a point guard. Orlando ranks 19th in turnovers and is struggling to get into the offense. A team that struggles to score can't afford to turn the ball over, and Lonzo Ball would provide exactly what the team needs. A point guard who can get the bench unit into their actions while not dropping their identity. Ball could also sometimes finish games to put Banchero and Wagner in a position to score.

Like the Nets, the Chicago Bulls are rumored to be attempting to trade their veterans and head towards a rebuild with Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan being the first dominos to fall.

Lonzo Ball would add a playmaker and ball handler to the second unit. Ball was one of the better point guards in the NBA before suffering a knee injury that kept him sidelined for close to three years. At this point in Ball's career, the trade will be a low-cost but high-reward trade. Ball is a high-IQ player and a strong defender. He is currently shooting 30.3 percent from three, but in previous seasons, Ball shot 42.3, 37.8, and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Lonzo Ball's shooting will return to the mean, and he could be an impact player for any contending team that trades for him. For Orlando, Ball would bring shooting, elite passing, and strong defense. The Magic's bench is struggling to find scoring and creation, and the team would benefit from the point guard depth.

Move #1: Bring Goga Bitadze off the bench again

If the Magic are not looking to use the trade market, there are still avenues Orlando can take to tinker with the line-up to balance out both units.

One avenue is to move Goga Bitadze to the bench unit.

This is no slight to Bitadze. Bitadze is having a career year across the board. He is giving the Magic a scoring boost and a big presence in the paint. This is also not to say Bitadze can't close games, but when the team gets back their stars, it might be time to move him back to the bench.

Wendell Carter Jr. has been playing power forward and has struggled at times to find his spots to be aggressive. This has led to a statistically down year, but there is an argument to be made that he continues to help the team in ways that don't show up on the stat sheet.

Offensively, Carter Jr. fills spots on the floor that allow outlets for teammates to pass to. Carter hasn't shot the ball well from three at 14.9 percent but was a good three-point shooter in the last several years. At some point, like other players on the roster, the shots will start to fall once Banchero and Wagner are back to create easier shots for their teammates.

Goga Bitadze, on the other hand, is more aggressive around the rim and willing to score in the paint. It is similar to the post-play Mo Wagner displayed early in the season. This more aggressive offensive punch is what the bench unit needs. The Magic can't expect players to change their play styles drastically, and playing with the bench unit would continue to give Bitadze paint touches and scoring opportunities when the team is healthy.

This clears space in the starting unit in the paint while Bitadze continues to work on his perimeter shot. For the bench unit, the Magic get a scoring punch with a similar style to what Wagner displayed. The Magic need to find a balance between both units, and the center position may be the answer.