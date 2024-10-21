3 Important lessons learned during the Orlando Magic’s 2024 preseason
By Elaine Blum
NBA preseason is over, and the New York Liberty have decided the WNBA Finals in their favor. We are officially approaching the start of the NBA regular season. With it comes the return of Orlando Magic basketball.
Fans already got a first taste during preseason. While preseason is not the same thing, and games should not be taken too seriously—after all, preseason is more about experimenting with lineups and getting back in game shape than winning—there are always some important lessons to be learned.
The Magic’s preseason was not very eventful, and the team only played three games, winning only the final matchup against the short-handed 76ers. Still, there was plenty to watch and take note of.
3. Anthony Black looks ready for a bigger role
Despite being selected sixth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Anthony Black was not a regular part of the Magic’s rotation during his rookie season. He filled in for injured players and developed behind the scenes.
Now, the Magic and their fans are eager to see him step into a bigger role. Not re-signing Markelle Fultz over the summer opened up a spot in the guard rotation for Black to fill. Preseason was the first chance for him to fill one of the backup spots in the Magic’s rotation on an NBA court.
It largely looked like he was ready for a bigger role, running the second unit with poise and adding some scoring to the mix. The Magic desperately need someone to step up as a playmaker. Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black are the primary candidates to answer the call.
Black looked good during preseason with the ball in his hands. He dished out a total of 13 assists over three games, including 8 in the Magic’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers. If he can do the same during the regular season, it will go a long way for the Magic. He might end up developing into the team’s point guard of the future.
Black was still not incredibly aggressive as a scorer but made the most of the shots he took. He made three of his six attempts from three and totaled 28 points over the three preseason games.