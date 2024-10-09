3 Glaring issues the Magic must sort out before start of regular season
By Elaine Blum
1. How can the Magic ensure all key players make it to the playoffs?
The Magic were largely healthy last season. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs all played between 72 and 80 games. Having your best player available for 80 games and a full playoff series will always make a difference.
Even Jonathan Isaac was healthy compared to past seasons, but the Magic do have some injury concerns on the roster. Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr., Suggs, and Gary Harris have all struggled with injuries throughout their careers.
After saying he would love to play all 82 games this season, Carter Jr. hurt his ankle in his first preseason game, reminding Magic fans how quickly injuries can happen. Fortunately, the Magic are a deep team and should be able to survive most injuries, but if they truly want to make some noise in the East, they will need their best players available.
So, how can the Magic ensure that all key players will be available when it matters the most? Load management is one answer. Last season, Isaac didn't play back-to-backs, for example. He might be under similar restrictions again this season, even after a healthy offseason.
The Magic understandably want their best players to play as much as possible during the regular season, but they also need to think beyond the 82 games now.