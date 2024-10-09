3 Glaring issues the Magic must sort out before start of regular season
By Elaine Blum
2. Who will be the answer to the team's playmaking need?
The Magic's first preseason game was not a showcase of the team's playmaking ability. As a team, they totaled 22 turnovers and 20 assists. Anthony Black and Cory Joseph were the only players who dished out more than two assists.
Orlando's lack of a traditional point guard set to play big minutes was the other big issue discussed over the offseason. While the Magic were determined to rely on internal improvements and Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, most analysts believed the team would look much better with a traditional point guard like Tyus Jones.
Jalen Suggs is under a lot of pressure to grow as a playmaker this season. He is the most logical answer to the problem. If he can develop into a better playmaker while maintaining his defense and 3-point shooting, the Magic have the perfect guard to play with Banchero and Wagner.
Against the Pelicans, Suggs struggled to take care of the ball, turning it over five times. Some of that should work itself out with time. One preseason game is not enough to judge Suggs' ability as a point guard.
Nevertheless, the Magic need to be prepared for the case that Suggs just isn't a point guard. Who can step up instead? Can Anthony Black be the Magic's point guard of the future? He did lead the team in assists in his first preseason action.