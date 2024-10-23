3 Bold predictions that would catapult Magic to top of the Eastern Conference
By Elaine Blum
Prediction #1: The Magic trade for an offensive-minded player
Once the Magic were eliminated from the playoffs, people started speculating which offensive-minded player the team would go after during the offseason. It seemed that adding someone to help with the offensive creation and scoring would be the easiest way to solve most of the team’s problems.
Tyus Jones, D’Angelo Russell, Malik Monk, and Anfernee Simons were some of the names thrown around. Instead, the Magic decided to go with someone who fit the team’s defensive identity.
So, if the Magic struggle to start the season and are in danger of taking a step backward rather than forward, they will have to make a trade to fix it. Anfernee Simons, Darius Garland, and LaMelo Ball are three names people have brought up as potential trade targets.
All three could take the Magic’s offense to the next level, even if there are other concerns ranging from health to defense.
Even if the Bucks and 76ers are not as good as previously expected this season, there is no guarantee that the Magic can take advantage of the opportunity. Other teams will be looking to do the same thing. The Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat would also love to be at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
The Magic might not get around having to make a big trade soon. Either the team will need an offensive boost or their young stars look so good that they need to capitalize and give them the missing piece to the puzzle.