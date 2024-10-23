3 Bold predictions that would catapult Magic to top of the Eastern Conference
By Elaine Blum
Prediction #2: The Magic overtake the Bucks and/or 76ers in the standings
If the Magic want to make their way to the top of the Eastern Conference this season, other teams will have to move down. After most big offseason moves were complete, the top of the Eastern Conference standings seemed almost set. Talent-wise, the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers should be the best four teams in the conference.
Especially the Bucks and 76ers are relying heavily on older players with serious injury histories to be healthy. If that does not happen, the Magic could easily sneak past either of those teams. The 76ers already were without Joel Embiid and Paul George in the team’s final preseason game that also saw Tyrese Maxey leave after just five minutes.
George will miss the start of the regular season with a bone bruise, and Embiid will likely miss several games in back-to-back situations. Injuries are already starting to slow down the 76ers before the season even started for them.
Likewise, the Bucks are still waiting for Khris Middleton to fully recover from his ankle injuries. It is quickly starting to look like those two teams might not be as dominant as expected.