3 Bold predictions that would catapult Magic to top of the Eastern Conference
By Elaine Blum
The regular season is finally here, and the Magic have a clear agenda. They want to return to the playoffs, preferably with homecourt advantage, and continue developing into a future contender.
The team seems confident that a combination of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and improvement from the likes of Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Anthony Black will be enough. Last season was an incredible success for the Magic. They put all the pieces together, exceeded expectations, and went to the playoffs.
And yet, the team had some glaring issues they did not address. Offensive production and floor spacing are still concerns for the Magic, even with the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. At the same time, though, the Magic project to be an excellent defensive team again. That alone should swing a bunch of games in their favor.
The question is just if it will be enough for the Magic to reach the top of the Eastern Conference. It seems that certain big things would need to happen for them to reach the next level this quickly.
Prediction #3: Paolo Banchero goes from All-Star to All-NBA level
Paolo Banchero is the new face of the Magic. He is their most recent number-one pick and the sole All-Star on the roster. In just two seasons, he has put up big numbers already, was named to one All-Star team, and led his team to the playoffs. In the playoffs, Banchero took his game to the next level, fighting for his team’s life in Game 7.
Nevertheless, he has his fair share of critics who believe that his inefficiency will hurt his career in the future. This season might be the perfect time for Banchero to prove his critics wrong. Plenty of players take a big leap in their third season, and there is no reason why Banchero shouldn’t be one of them.
Only starting his third season, Banchero still has plenty of room to grow. He has already reached the All-Star level, even if a trip to the 2025 All-Star Game is not yet guaranteed, and could take his game to the next level this season.
If he does, it might be enough to get the Magic to a top seed in the Eastern Conference and homecourt advantage. After all, this team will go as far as Banchero can take it.