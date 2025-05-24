2025 NBA Draft Prospects who could replace outgoing Orlando Magic players

The Orlando Magic are on the clock.

They may not pick until 16th in the Draft order, but the Magic have already put themselves under pressure with the declaration they will be making moves with a "win-now" lens and moving to a new phase of their rebuild.

Orlando is looking to make the second round of the Playoffs, and that means more meaningfully addressing their offensive issues and improving the roster. Everyone is expecting the Magic to be aggressive in the trade market to get to that goal.

After years of leaning on continuity -- perhaps too much at times -- the Magic seem likely to make some changes and perhaps some major changes.

The early trade market has already begun to shake out -- whether it is the long-reported interest in Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons or hunting for other guards that have not yet been connected to the team in reporting. It feels like the Magic will do something.

In all likelihood, that will involve one of the Magic's two first-round picks -- the 16th and 25th picks. It will also likely include some of the players on the Magic's roster.

Orlando has a lot of considerations as it adds to the roster -- the dreaded first apron is on the horizon for the team -- and the team needs to be looking not only at the trade possibilities but at maximizing its draft possibilities.

The Magic may have a clear plan to improve the team -- I would target a starter-level guard and then upgrades to bench players in Cole Anthony and Gary Harris. But to get there, the Magic may have to make sacrifices elsewhere.

How will the Magic improve? Those smaller roles could be filled by a player they take in the draft.

The Magic are likely to make most of their offseason moves this year on draft night. They will likely know which player or role they had to sacrifice to get that big addition. And that is where their draft picks could fall.

Orlando likely looks at its roster and sees the roles it wants to fill. If a rotation player goes out, another one has to go in.

Even if the Magic are not relying on this draft to fill critical needs, there are still players who can supplement their roster. And if the Magic are losing something, a cheap replacement through the draft would be key.

So who are these players? Who are the kinds of players who could replace the players the Magic might have to give up? How could they upgrade the roster?

That is at least a place to start:

Jonathan Isaac: Asa Newell, Georgia

As the Orlando Magic weigh which direction to move this offseason, they are going to run into the reality that they will have to spend a big salary to get a big salary. And inevitably, it is going to cost something painful and full of potential because that is what teams want.

Jonathan Isaac still has the elite skill that a lot of teams want. Even in a down year, he was one of the Magic's best defensive players, and he can impact games.

But, how many teams are spending $15 million for a bench player playing about 15 minutes per game (his salary decreases from $25 million to $15 million next year). There are likely other teams that can give him an expanded role or even a starting role if Isaac can reclaim his shooting.

After a difficult season, it is fair to wonder if the Magic move on from Isaac and try to cash him in for that big piece, betting they will not miss his brief minutes where his defense dominates.

The good news then is there is another potential game-changer on defense available in the Draft.

Georgia forward Asa Newell averaged 15.4 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game last year. He was a long and wiry defender, listed at 6-foot-10 and measuring at 6-foot-9 without shoes with a 6-foot-11.25 wingspan.

That kind of athleticism is something the Magic would need. While he does not have the shooting the Magic are looking for and measured smaller than they hoped. Newell is more suited to be a backup center and he should provide more offense.

Wendell Carter: Thomas Sorber, Georgetown

The Orlando Magic relied heavily on Wendell Carter throughout the playoff series with the Boston Celtics. His ability to step out on the perimeter and hold his own on defense was the basis of the defense that impressed so much of the league.

Carter's defense remains his calling card. But his future with the team is in flux because his shot was so unreliable last year. And without the ability to be a rim-running roller, it is tough to use him for much on offense.

Center may not be the most immediate need because of how solid Carter is on defense, but it is a need the Magic will address at some point.

And with Moe Wagner likely out until December, the Magic will need some help at center regardless.

The option here is Georgetown center Thomas Sorber.

Sorber averaged 14.5 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game last year before breaking his foot in February. He was unable to participate in the NBA Draft Combine's drills. But he still measured at 6-foot-9.25 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, the second-longest wingspan recorded at the NBA Draft Combine.

For that reason alone, Sorber must be on the list. And while the freshman still has work to do to put all of his skill together, he gives the Magic something they do not have -- a big dude. He was listed at 255 pounds during the season and weighed in at 262.8 pounds during the Combine.

That would create a different kind of center for the Magic.

Cole Anthony: Walter Clayton, Florida

The Orlando Magic need a big salary to move and Cole Anthony's expiring contract feels like it is at the sweet spot to move for the kinds of players. While Anthony is a necessary sparkplug off the bench, his struggles in his first two playoff series seem to point the Magic in a different direction.

Orlando is certainly looking for a player who can do all the things that Anthony can do. That is one of the reasons many mock drafts have the team picking players like Michigan State guard Jase Richardson, French guard Nolan Traore or Israeli guard Ben Saraf.

But Magic fans have their hearts set on Florida guard Walter Clayton.

His playmaking and, most importantly, his shotmaking are exactly what the Magic are looking for. Even if Clayton does not measure out the way the Magic typically hope when they look to the Draft.

Clayton averaged 18.3 points per game and shot 38.6 percent from three last year. He averaged 22.3 points per game and shot 20 for 46 (43.5 percent) from three during the Gators' national championship run. He stood out for that reason.

Clayton's lack of size and inconsistent playmaking likely relegate him to an off-the-bench heater. But that is why the Magic drafted Anthony to begin with. They could need another scorer. And Clayton seems to have all the skills the Magic so desperately need.

Gary Harris: Liam McNeeley, UConn

It is a fair assumption to believe the Orlando Magic will not pick up Gary Harris' player option on the final year of his contract. With the Orlando Magic possibly shopping Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to find some playmaking for their starting lineup, it leaves a hole in the bench for a sharpshooter and floor spacer.

The Magic are back looking for a 3-and-D wing, especially since Jett Howard's future is uncertain and Caleb Houstan was wildly up and down after three seasons. Orlando does not have a clear option as a 3-and-D shooter.

College players always need time to get their legs under them. But finding a 3-and-D wing is still the white whale for the Magic.

If Orlando wants to replace Gary Harris in this Draft, they should look at UConn wing Liam McNeeley.

McNeeley averaged 14.5 points per game at UConn last year. He shot only 31.7 percent from three on 5.4 attempts per game last year. But that was at least partly a product of a mid-season ankle injury that slowed him down. He put together seven games making at least three 3-pointers last year, including a 5-for-10 showing in a 38-point, 10-rebound game against Creighton.

McNeeley made 27 of 52 shots in shooting drills at the NBA Draft Combine. He has good size at 6-foot-6.75 with a 6-foot-8.5 wingspan.

There are at least a few questions about what can sustain. But McNeeley's appeal in the Draft is his shooting. And that the Magic will need at some point in this draft.