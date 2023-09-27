5 lineups the Orlando Magic should use to take advantage of their size, versatility
We have photos of the Orlando Magic working out together at the AdventHealth Training Facility! And yes, it appears Franz Wagner and Moe Wagner are back in town after their World Cup world tour.
Oh, Magic basketball is so close. And the possibilities this season presents are seemingly endless.
There are of course the big picture items to get to. The team expects to take an important step this season into the postseason after competing to the final three games of the season last year. They have young players who seem ready to take some important steps up.
It is an exciting time for the Magic and for the team.
A lot for this team is going to get sorted in training camp too. The Magic’s starting lineup is mostly settled — four of the five starters seem sinched in. But everything else is up in the air. Including how the Magic set up their rotation and use all the various players they have.
The Orlando Magic are going to work out their rotation and the lineups they want to use in training camp. With this team’s versatility, they will have a lot of options to sort through and try out.
That might be one of the biggest strengths the Magic have this coming season. Orlando has built a roster with plenty of length and versatility. That is the joke about the team’s roster building. But now the team can potentially unleash it.
When we look at the Magic’s roster, it is full of players who can play multiple positions. It is full of players with positional versatility and skill versatility. They have players who are not supposed to do things at their size — whether that is letting Franz Wagner run the point, putting Markelle Fultz in the post or playing Paolo Banchero at center. They are going to invert and confuse a lot of defenses.
They have a versatile roster with plenty of different lineup combinations they can turn to. The possibilities feel endless.
And that is what is exciting about this season as much as anything else. Their length and versatility creates all kinds of avenues for this team. They have all the tools to be dynamic defensively and build off the finish to last season and get better offensively.
It will be one of the more difficult decisions and choices coach Jamahl Mosley has in front of him. He has to figure out how to deploy all of this versatility and be open to at least some experimentation.
We do not quite know how the rotation will shake out. We do know Mosley is willing to think outside of the box at times and open to running lineups and plays that put players in unusual positions. They have the skill set to do it.
That is what is exciting. And sitting here a week before training camp begins and two weeks before the first preseason game, the possibilities of how the Magic use all these weapons will be the most intriguing thing to ponder.