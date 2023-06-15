4 things Orlando Magic fans want to see in the 35th anniversary season
The 2023 season is in the rearview mirror with the Denver Nuggets lifting the NBA championship.
And just as quickly as it ended, attention is already on the 2024 season.
The NBA Draft is one week away and promises to reshape the league. Offseason moves come shortly after — or at the same time. The NBA wheel never stops spinning.
The 2024 season promises to be a big one for the Orlando Magic.
The Orlando Magic have a lot to look forward to in the 2024 season. That includes a celebration of the team’s 35th anniversary. And there is a lot to anticipate this season.
The team has clear playoff ambitions and a young roster that seems ready to match those ambitions. It does finally feel like the Magic are turning something of a corner. There are a lot of reasons to be excited for the upcoming season.
Among them is a celebration of the team’s 35th anniversary. That came with the unveiling of a new 35th-anniversary logo Thursday:
Yes, it is indeed that magical (pun intended) time to celebrate the team’s history for yet another anniversary season. In the Magic’s press release unveiling the anniversary logo, the team promises, “additional surprises and throwback favorites throughout the season.”
That could mean absolutely anything of course.
The team has done plenty in past anniversary seasons — mostly bringing back former players for on-court recognition among other tributes to the team’s past. But for the first time in a while, an anniversary season really feels like a moment to celebrate not just the past, but also the present and future.
It should be a very fun year for the Magic on a number of levels.
What should Magic fans expect? What would Magic fans want to see? There are still a lot of debates on the best way for the franchise to celebrate its history.
The Orlando Magic Hall of Fame has been a great way to honor the team’s past on several fronts. But that No. 6 jersey in the rafters is awfully lonely — and plenty of the team’s greats have made it known where they stand on it.
On the court, the team seems set to tip off a new era of Magic basketball that could bring a very exciting 40th anniversary if things keep growing the way they seem to be growing.
For now, the focus is on the celebrations for the 2024 season. As the Magic gear up to celebrate their 35th anniversary season, here is what we hope to see this season.