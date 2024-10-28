1 Advantage the Orlando Magic have over every Eastern Conference rival
By Elaine Blum
Winning two out of three games, the Orlando Magic are off to a good start to the 2024-25 season. While the Magic still have room for development, this season will be an important one, as the team aims to establish itself as one of the better squads in the Eastern Conference for good.
Orlando already secured a decisive win over the Miami Heat and took care of business against the Brooklyn Nets, getting an early edge over two conference rivals. Nevertheless, the Magic will have to fight hard for a top seed in the Eastern Conference. They are not the only team trying to get there.
Fortunately, the Magic have advantages over some of their rivals that should help Jamahl Mosley’s team in its playoff chase.
1 Advantage the Magic have over their rivals in the Eastern Conference
Detroit Pistons: Experience
The Detroit Pistons finished last season with the worst record in the league, winning only 14 games. Considering that they are still in the early stages of the rebuilding process, that was not all too surprising and they probably won’t try to win too much this season either. While the Pistons have some interesting young talent, like Cade Cunningham, on the roster, the Magic already made it to the playoffs and have played in high-pressure situations with this young core.
Washington Wizards: Depth
Orlando is a deep team with several capable NBA players sitting on the bench. Having players who can step up and fill a bigger role when needed makes it easier to withstand injuries. The Wizards just got a high lottery pick in the last draft, and the majority of the players on the roster are young, developmental projects who will need time to grow.
Charlotte Hornets: Health of star players
When he plays, LaMelo Ball is an All-Star talent and one of the top young guards in the league. The only problem is that he has not been healthy recently. In the previous two seasons, he only played 58 games. That is where the Magic have an advantage over the Hornets. Paolo Banchero has been incredibly healthy so far, missing only 12 games in his first two seasons.
Indiana Pacers: Defense
The Indiana Pacers and the Orlando Magic are two very different teams. While the Magic rely on their defense, the Pacers thrive on the other end of the floor. Indiana ran the second-best offense in the Eastern Conference last season and went on a deep playoff run. So far, they are not off to an ideal start, though, losing to New York and Philadelphia after beating Detroit.
The Pacers’ next opponent will be Orlando. The Magic have the advantage on the defensive end of the floor, but one could make the same argument for the Pacers on offense, even though their offensive rating has been worse than the Magic’s through the first three games of the season.
Philadelphia 76ers: Health
While the Magic have dealt with their own injury-prone players—mainly Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs—they have been fortunate with the availability of their top players. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero have been rather durable so far in their careers. The same cannot be said for Joel Embiid and Paul George right now. Neither one has played a game for the 76ers yet, and it seems that the team’s priority is to just get both to the playoffs healthy.
Milwaukee Bucks: Youth
Like everything, youth has its advantages and disadvantages in the NBA. Young teams tend to be more durable and can often exploit their athleticism and speed, whereas more veteran teams can rely on their experience. In the case of the Milwaukee Bucks, having a veteran team has come mainly with injury and availability concerns. Particularly Khris Middleton has been plagued by injuries and has not yet played this season. In this instance, youth might actually be an advantage for the Magic over the Bucks.
Brooklyn Nets: Potential stars on the roster
The Brooklyn Nets have several solid players. Dennis Schröder is a pesky two-way guard, Cam Thomas is a walking bucket, Nic Claxton has emerged as a great defensive talent, Ben Simmons was a star on the rise before his injuries, and Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith are solid 3-and-D players.
What the Nets do not have yet is a future star and the kind of player who can be the centerpiece of the franchise in the future. The Magic already found that type of player when they drafted Paolo Banchero, giving them an advantage over the Nets this season as well as for the near future.
Toronto Raptors: Supporting cast
Between RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley, the Raptors have a collection of interesting young players still in the midst of their development. Toronto finished last season twelfth in the Eastern Conference but could climb into the Play-In Tournament this time around. The Magic still have the major advantage that their young core is surrounded by a better supporting cast, though. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Cole Anthony, and Moritz Wagner are all capable, veteran players who can help the team win.
Chicago Bulls: The Magic won the Nikola Vucevic trade
Trading Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls still looks like a good move for the Magic. They got, Wendell Carter Jr., the team’s current starting center, and the pick that the Magic used to select Franz Wagner. By now, the Magic are a young team on the rise, while the Bulls are trying to escape a state of constant mediocrity.
Miami Heat: The Magic won the first game decisively
For a long time, the Heat have been seen as the better team in Florida, but the Magic are on the rise now. Nothing could have reminded the Heat of that more than the Magic’s decisive win in the season opener in Miami. It had been a while since the Magic beat the Heat on the road, so the 116-97 win was even sweeter. With that first win secured, the Magic not only have an edge over the Heat in the standings but also know that they can beat them.
New York Knicks: Continuity
While the Magic kept their roster pretty much intact and made only one big addition when they signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Knicks made some major moves. They added Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to the mix while losing Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle.
Moving on from Randle was a significant change, and while the Knicks are still projected to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, it might still take the players some time to find their rhythm.
Atlanta Hawks: Defense
The Hawks were a better offensive than defensive team last season, and not much seems to have changed. Atlanta is currently 12th in the Eastern Conference in defensive rating, while the Magic are second. Much like with the Pacers, the Magic have an advantage on the defensive end of the floor but might struggle to keep up on the other end if the Hawks are playing well.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Perimeter defense
The matchup between the Magic and Cavaliers was on full display during the playoffs last season. Cleveland eventually came out on top, but that doesn’t mean they will always beat the Magic. While the Cavaliers’ guards are better offensive players than the Magc’s guards, Orlando has an advantage when it comes to perimeter defense, especially in the starting backcourt. Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Black, and Franz Wagner are all great defenders on the perimeter. Still, they will have their hands full guarding Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
Boston Celtics: ?
This one is still a question mark at this point because does any team really have a decisive advantage over the Boston Celtics? They cruised to the championship last season and are still one of the most complete teams in the league. Nevertheless, the Magic beat them once last season, and even if they do not have a seemingly clear advantage over the Celtics, they could do it again this season.