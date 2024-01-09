Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: NBA expert prediction and odds for Tuesday, Jan. 9
The Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves are two of the hot young teams in the NBA this season. The two sister franchise make for an interesting matchup as they face off at Kia Center in Orlando.
By Reed Wallach
The Orlando Magic's tough schedule continues with a home matchup against the top team in the Western Conference in the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Orlando continues to navigate injuries and maintain its winning ways, but are home underdogs against Minnesota on Tuesday. But is it worthwhile to take Paolo Banchero and the Magic to cover a considerable point spread?
I will break it all down with our betting breakdown for this Tuesday night meeting between two division leaders.
Timberwolves vs. Magic odds, spread and total
Magic vs. Timberwolves betting trends
- The Magic are 25-11 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The Magic are 16-8 ATS as underdogs this season
- The Magic are 13-4 ATS at home this season
- The Timberwolves are 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games
Timberwolves vs. Magic how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 9th
- Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida
- Timberwolves: Record 25-10
- Magic Record: 21-15
Timberwolves vs. Magic injury reports
Timberwolves
- Jaylen Clark - out
Magic
- Franz Wagner - out
- Wendell Carter Jr. - out
- Joe Ingles - out
- Admiral Schofeld - out
- Gary Haris - out
- Jonathan Isaac - out
Timberwolves vs. Magic key players to watch
Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards: Anthony Edwards continues to level up, averaging a career-best 26.8 points per game while posting highs in field goal percentage (46.2 percent) and three-point percentage (38.9 percent) en route to becoming the focal point of the best team in the Western Conference.
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: Paolo Banchero's second season could not be going better. He is averaging 23 points per game with more than seven rebounds and five assists per game while posting shooting splits of 46/38/71. He is also playing his best ball at the moment, take a look for yourself:
Timberwolves vs. Magic prediction and pick
The first-place team in the Western Conference is quickly becoming one of the most overvalued ones in the Association.
While the T'Wolves have been guided by the league's best defense in terms of points per 100 possessions, we are starting to see this team come back down to Earth on that side of the ball.
Since Christmas, Minnesota is down to 11th in that metric. In that span, the team is 3-4 and is riding high on an insane start to the season.
The team travels to Orlando on Tuesday night, which is fourth in defensive rating this season and ninth in that same smaller sample, about two points worse on that side of the ball. A step back, but more sustained.
It is time to start fading Minnesota, and I will do it with a team that can match them on the defensive side of the ball and keep this game close throughout, possibly even sparking a victory.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
