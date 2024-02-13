Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic NBA expert prediction and odds for Tuesday, Feb. 13 (Trust Orlando at home)
Can the Orlando Magic keep their strong play at home going against one of the NBA's best young teams?
By Peter Dewey
The two best teams in the NBA against the spread this season face off on TNT on Tuesday night in Orlando. So bettors, strap in.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are just one game out of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and they are taking on a surging Orlando Magic team that is now sixth in the Eastern Conference after winning back-to-back games.
These are two of the most impressive young teams in the NBA, but oddsmakers are giving the Thunder the edge as road favorites. Can Oklahoma City cover the spread against an Orlando team with the best against-the-spread record in the NBA at home?
Let’s dive into the latest odds, key players and more for Tuesday night:
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic odds, spread and total
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to watch (TV): TNT
- Thunder record: 36-17
- Magic record: 29-24
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic injury reports
Oklahoma City Thunder injury report
- Bismack Biyombo – out
- Adam Flagler – out
- Gordon Hayward – out
- Olivier Sarr – out
- Keyontae Johnson – out
Orlando Magic injury report
- No injuries reported
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic key players to watch
Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Williams: Jalen Williams has gone off this season, averaging 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 54.0 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from three. He is coming off two huge games in his last three, scoring 26 against the Utah Jazz and 32 against the Sacramento Kings.
Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner: Another player on a heater, Franz Wagner has scored 34 and 36 points in his last two games, shooting 8 for 16 from beyond the arc during that stretch. The Orlando forward averages 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic prediction and pick
If there is an against-the-spread weakness for the Oklahoma City Thunder, it comes as a road favorite. The team is just 7-8 against the spread in those games this season.
These teams have been elite covering the spread, as the Orlando Magic are 7-4 against the spread as a home underdog this season and 35-18 overall.
Oklahoma City is still in the conversation for the top seed in the Western Conference. But it is worth noting the team is 6-4 in its last 10 games, and Oklahoma City has suffered some bad losses during that stretch (losing to the Detroit Pistons and getting blown out by the Dallas Mavericks).
I have a hard time trusting the Thunder as a road favorite, as their last three games as road favorites have all resulted in outright losses.
Do not be shocked if Orlando protects home court, where it is 17-7 straight up this season.
Pick: Magic +2.5
