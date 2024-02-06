Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat NBA expert prediction and odds for Tuesday, Feb. 6 (Can Magic cover?)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Orlando Magic-Miami Heat matchup in the NBA on Tuesday.
By Peter Dewey
The Orlando Magic are one spot ahead of the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference standings heading into Tuesday night's showdown in Miami.
From a betting perspective, the Heat have struggled at home this season, going just 9-10 against the spread as favorites and 9-16 against the spread overall at Kaseya Center.
Does that give Orlando an edge as a road underdog on Tuesday night?
The Magic are on a three-game winning streak entering this game and have played well on the road, going 12-16 straight up. With Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero healthy, Orlando has a one-two punch that could be too much for Miami’s offense (27th in points per game) to handle.
Before we make a pick for this game, let’s break down the latest odds, injury reports and players to watch on Tuesday night:
Magic vs. Heat odds, spread and total
Magic vs. Heat how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida
- Magic record: 27-23
- Heat record: 26-24
Magic vs. Heat injury report
Orlando Magic injury report
- Kevon Harris – out
- Jett Howard – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
Miami Heat injury report
- RJ Hampton – out
- Tyler Herro – probable
- Duncan Robinson – questionable
- Dru Smith – out
Magic vs. Heat key players to watch
Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner: Franz Wagner is coming off one of his best games of the season, shooting 17 for 25 and scoring 38 points in the team’s win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. On the season, Wagner is averaging 20.8 points per game. He has only had 15 and 19 points in his two meetings against Miami this season.
Miami Heat
Terry Rozier: Since being acquired in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier is struggling mightily for the Heat. The veteran guard is shooting 32.9 percent from the field and 21.9 percent from three across seven games. He has to be better if the Heat want to make a run in the Eastern Conference.
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat prediction and pick
So far this season, the Orlando Magic are 13-9 against the spread as a road underdog, and the team only lost by three points the last time it played in Miami. And Franz Wagner missed that game.
The Heat have not played well as of late, ranking 29th in the NBA in both offensive rating and net rating during their last 10 games, including a seven-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, Orlando is one of the best defensive teams in the league, posting the No. 5 defensive rating in the NBA this season.
I have a hard time trusting Miami right now, given the team's recent slide, and even though Tyler Herro missed the last game for the Heat, the team's failure to score 100 points (again) is highly concerning.
I will take the points in what should be a close Eastern Conference matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.