Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets NBA expert prediction and odds for Tuesday, April 9 (Trust Orlando)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Orlando Magic-Houston Rockets showdown in the NBA on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Orlando Magic are in striking distance of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets.
After making a push for the No. 10 seed in the West, Houston has wilted lately and is now officially eliminated from playoff contention. So it will be interesting to see how the team closes out this season.
The Rockets have been the best team in the NBA against the spread at home (26-13-1), can they cover against a Magic team that has a ton to play for in the Eastern Conference standings?
Here is a look at the latest odds and my best bet for this matchup:
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets odds, spread and total
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 9
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, AT&T Sportnet Southwest
- Magic record: 46-32
- Rockets record: 38-40
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets injury reports
Orlando Magic injury report
- Jonathan Isaac – questionable
- Franz Wagner – questionable
Houston Rockets injury report
- Steven Adams – out
- Alperen Sengun – out
- Tari Eason – out
- Jae’Sean Tate – out
- Amen Thompson – available
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets key players to watch
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: An All-Star this season, Paolo Banchero has put together three straight great games, scoring 32, 32, and 24 points to lead the Magic to a 2-1 record over that stretch. On the season, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 22.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
Houston Rockets
Jalen Green: A former No. 2 overall pick, Jalen Green has come into his own late in the 2024 season. The Houston Rockets shooting guard is averaging 26.6 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three since Feb. 29. He is priority No. 1 for the Orlando defense in this game.
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets prediction and pick
The Houston Rockets have been great against the spread at home this season, but I am worried about this Rockets team now that it has nothing to play for.
The Orlando Magic, who have two remaining games against the Milwaukee Bucks, has the easiest path to the No. 2 seed of any team trailing the Bucks in the East, and the team has been dominant as a road favorite this season, going 8-3 against the spread.
These teams both rely on the defensive side of the ball, ranking No. 3 – Orlando – and No. 10 – Houston – in defensive rating this season. This should help Orlando, who plays at one of the slowest paces in the NBA, slow this game down and force Houston to beat it in the half-court.
Given the Rockets' loss of center Alperen Sengun, I am worried about the team winning a matchup that way. Orlando dominated the Rockets in its season opener, and I expect the team to cover this short number on Tuesday.
Pick: Magic -2.5 (-110)
