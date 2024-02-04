Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons NBA expert prediction and odds for Sunday, Feb. 4 (Trust Orlando as favorite)
The Orlando Magic are elite as road favorites, and bettors should trust them on Sunday afternoon.
By Peter Dewey
The Orlando Magic have been impressive on the first three games of their road trip, losing by two points in Dallas before picking up wins over the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Things get a little easier for the Orlando Magic on Sunday, as the team is favored by seven points against the Detroit Pistons, who have just six wins on the season.
Detroit did pull off an upset in an afternoon matchup last Sunday, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder. But bettors may not want to rely on that as a trend heading into this game.
Orlando has been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA all season long. Can the team shut down this awful Detroit team?
Let’s examine the latest odds, trends and my best bet for this game:
Magic vs. Pistons odds, spread and total
Magic vs. Pistons how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 4
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Detroit
- Magic record: 26-23
- Pistons record: 6-42
Magic vs. Pistons injury reports
Orlando Magic injury report
- Kevon Harris – out
- Jett Howard – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
Detroit Pistons injury report
- Malcolm Cazalon – out
- Jared Rhoden – out
- Stanley Umude – out
- Cade Cunningham – probable
- Isaiah Stewart – out
- Mike Muscala – questionable
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons key players to watch
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: An All-Star this season, Paolo Banchero has been on a heater in his last five games, playing extremely well for the Orlando Magic on this road trip. Banchero is averaging 27.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game in his last five contests. Now, he is in a favorable matchup with one of the worst defenses in the NBA.
Detroit Pistons
Jalen Duren: Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren has a double-double in three of his last four games, and he has been one of the bright sides for the team this season. Duren is averaging 13.9 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. The Orlando Magic need to keep him off the glass if they want to win on Sunday.
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons prediction and pick
I absolutely love the Orlando Magic to cover this discounted number on Sunday, as the team has been elite as a road favorite in the 2024 season.
The Orlando Magic are 4-1 against the spread in that spot, and the Detroit Pistons have been less than stellar as home underdogs, going 11-9-1 against the spread, but losing those games by an average margin of eight points per night.
There is a massive difference in these teams defensively, as the Pistons are 29th in the NBA in defensive rating while the Magic rank fifth.
The Magic can slow this game down a bit and force the Pistons into the half-court. Detroit has not scored at a high level either, ranking 26th in the league in offensive rating.
The Magic have played at a high level against tougher opponents (Dallas, Minnesota) on this trip. With Paolo Banchero playing some of his best ball of the season, the Magic are the bet to make on Sunday.
Pick: Magic -7 (-105)
